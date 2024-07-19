Lions Named Landing Spot for Commanders 2-Time Pro-Bowler in Trade

The Washington Commanders made moves in the offseason to better their roster as they look to improve upon their 4-13 finish a campaign ago. However, the expectation is for them to still have some struggles with a rookie quarterback and new head coach. Due to the unlikeliness of competing for a Super Bowl, veterans like Jonathan Allen could eventually be traded to improve their assets for the future.

Cory Woodroof of USA Today looked at 10 NFL trade candidates and landing spots for each player, listing the Detroit Lions as a trade suitor for Allen.

“The Washington Commanders are not expected to be playoff contenders in quarterback Jayden Daniels and coach Dan Quinn’s first season together, particularly in a treacherous NFC East. It’s not to say the team can’t win games, but building the best possible offense around Daniels will be a key focus in the years to come.

“Paying two defensive tackles such lofty contracts might not be in the team’s best interest going ahead, and Allen is older than his running mate Daron Payne and is on a shorter and much more tradable contract,” Woodroof wrote on July 13. “He’s not the most likely name on this list to get moved this summer, but he’s easily one of the most intriguing. Washington saves more than $15 million on the cap with a trade. You can bet any number of contenders would be interested here.”

Allen Is Happy in Washington After Coaching Changes

While the Washington Commanders could decide to go in another direction because Allen is 29 years old and has only two years remaining on his contract, he’s expressed his happiness with the changes.

Dan Quinn, who came over after serving as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, is expected to help a Commanders defense that was one of the worst in the NFL last season. The Commanders allowed more than 30 points per game, which ranked last in the NFL.

However, Quinn should help change that, and for the Commanders, Allen will also be a big help in doing so.

He spoke about the changes with Zach Selby, the Commanders’ senior writer, in May.

“I’m just so happy,” Allen said. “I love the coaching staff. I love the direction we’re moving in. I love the way we’re working. It has truly been reinvigorating and just so fun to come to work every day. This is literally just a dream job right now.”

Despite the expectation of not competing for a Super Bowl, having Allen around makes this team better, and he could be a player that some of the young guys learn from.

Why It Could Make Sense to Move Allen

There are plenty of reasons not to trade the two-time Pro Bowl selection, but there are also benefits in doing so. The Washington Commanders will ultimately have to determine which is the better plan.

However, if Allen were traded to a team like the Detroit Lions, he’d have an opportunity to win now. That could be the organization’s way of thanking him for all he’s done in a Commanders’ jersey.

On top of him helping a team like the Lions or any other franchise, Allen would bring back a healthy return in draft capital. If they could get a first-round pick from a desperate team or a second and something else, it could be time to move on from him as they head in a different direction under Jayden Daniels and Quinn.