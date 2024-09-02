Commanders Predicted to Trade Star Edge Rusher to AFC Contender

The Washington Commanders season is approaching, an exciting time as they look to improve upon their 4-13 record from a season ago. With new head coach Dan Quinn, Jayden Daniels, and more, the hope is for the Commanders to be a better team.

However, still in a rebuilding process, the Commanders could struggle again at times. If so, they have veterans who could help a contending team. The Commanders could look to trade some of those players to help build their draft capital and land young talent in future drafts.

Of those players is star edge rusher Jonathan Allen, who Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report predicted to be traded to the Houston Texans before the season starts.

“The Houston Texans are in the perfect spot to get aggressive with trades. Just look at what they did to acquire Stephon Diggs this offseason. With C.J. Stroud in just the second year of a rookie contract, the Texans have plenty of cap flexibility to add some expensive veterans. They’ve already shown they understand that by trading for Diggs and signing Danielle Hunter this offseason,” Ballentine wrote on August 31. “They could take it a step further by targeting Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen in a trade…