Commanders Plan ‘Move’ Role for Top Draft Sleeper

The Washington Commanders plan a key role for top draft sleeper, 2024 fifth-round pick, linebacker Jordan Magee. He’s been touted for big things by more than one analyst impressed by his athleticism, range and scheme fit for head coach Dan Quinn’s defense.

Former Temple star Magee was named Washington’s “best draft sleeper” by Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar. He believes the Commanders selected Magee with the 139th pick in this year’s NFL draft to be a “move ‘backer who can roll quickly all over the defense.”

It’s a role that once helped Malcolm Smith be named MVP of the 2014 Super Bowl as a member of Quinn’s famed ‘Legion of Boom’ defense for the Seattle Seahawks. Magee can adopt the same specialist position as a lightweight linebacker who logged “six sacks and 20 total pressures for the Owls last season, as well as 54 solo tackles, 41 stops, and 12 catches allowed on 16 targets for 85 yards, 41 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, no interceptions, two pass breakups, and an opponent passer rating of 86.7.”

He might only tip the scales at 6-foot-3 and 226 pounds, but “Magee’s game is rooted in speed and athleticism. He also has a decent frame that has room for growth, which helps make him an interesting project at linebacker,” according to Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder.

Putting Magee into a position group headlined by veteran newcomers Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner can help the rookie outplay his lowly draft status.

Jordan Magee Perfect for Dan Quinn’s Defense

Quinn isn’t as tethered to the three-deep-heavy coverage setup he used to help the Seahawks lift the Lombardi Trophy. Yet his scheme still retains some of those hallmarks, like undersized linebackers able to handle coverage assignments in underneath areas.

Magee can handle those responsibilities thanks to excellent timing and keen instincts. Particularly when dropping into zone coverage and reading and reacting to what’s in front of him.

The 23-year-old did all of those things on this impressive play highlighted by X user Carter Donnick.

Being a former safety helps Magee stay with receivers in space. It also means he is quick enough to get downhill in a hurry and impact the running game.

Some of Magee’s best run stops were collected by Shrine Bowl Director of College Scouting Shane Coughlin.

Jordan Magee (@Magee11Jordan) is an energetic second level defender with excellent range and explosive tackling ability for @Temple_FB 🦉 Former QB and safety who is twitchy, agile, and hyper elusive to scrape and elude working downhill and through blocks #SrrineBowl1000 https://t.co/WLZv6gWe96 pic.twitter.com/ab3ltRV1vD — Shane Coughlin (@Shane__Coughlin) July 24, 2023

Safety types playing at the linebacker level have been common in Quinn’s defenses. Hybrid defenders like Keanu Neal, Jayron Kearse and Donovan Wilson have all played the role.

Magee can step into the same position to complete a suddenly loaded linebacker corps.

Commanders Suddenly Stacked at Linebacker

It had been a long-standing weakness for the Commanders, but Quinn and new general manager Adam Peters have wasted no time turning linebacker into a strength. The process was accelerated by signing Wagner, a nine-time Pro Bowler who played alongside Smith for Quinn in Seattle.

Wagner will call signals on the field, so he’ll quickly get Magee up to speed in this system. Then there’s Luvu, an off-the-ball playmaker who thrives on the blitz.

Magee living up to the billing given by Farrar and Holder would round out a multi-faceted and aggressive trio. Getting to play behind a stout defensive line led by Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne can turn this refreshed linebacker group into something special.