How to Watch Commanders in Preseason Finale: Kickoff Time, TV & Odds

The Washington Commanders hit the road to play the Baltimore Ravens on Friday in the third and final preseason game for both teams.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game:

Who: Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens

What: Preseason finale

Where: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, Maryland)

When: 6 p.m. EST

TV: NFL Network

Odds: BAL -2.5, O/U 33.5

The Ravens are 2-0 in the preseason with wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings. The Commanders are 1-1 with a win over the Miami Dolphins and a loss to the Detroit Lions.

Commanders Stock Continues to Fall Before Season

No NFL team has seen its stock take a more precipitous dip headed into the regular season than the Commanders, who made headlines with a disastrous joint practice this week against the Ravens.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen the Commanders’ offense in years,” The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala wrote on her official X account on Wednesday morning after the joint practice. “Inoperable offensive line.”

The Commanders are coming off a 5-12 season in 2025 — a reverse record achievement after going 12-5 and advancing to the NFC Championship Game in 2024.

“These practice reports carry weight to me,” NFL analytics expert Ryan Paganetti wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “For those who have battled me in recent weeks saying practice doesn’t matter. I’ve been part of teams where the lines look amazing and we ended up in the Super Bowl, and seasons where there was at least one major line issue and team ended up really struggling all year.”

“On offense: Some issues with snaps; a false start; one explosive (to McLaurin); run game struggled,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X on Wednesday. “Just a rough showing — Brandon Coleman said the OL has to be the ones to push it and it was ‘up and down.’ Baltimore has an excellent D. Has given its own (offense) fits this summer.”

Commanders Missing Key Components on OL

The Commanders have been missing 3 offensive line starters for the joint practice — NFL All-Pro left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (torn triceps tendon), center Nick Allegretti (calf), and Sam Cosmi (illness).

Cosmi is the least serious of the 3 but missed 8 games in 2025 after tearing his ACL in the AFC Divisional Round win over the Detroit Lions following the 2024 season.

Tunsil is likely out for the entire regular season. Allegretti is switching positions from guard to center after the Commanders inexplicably released Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz this offseason — a presumed salary-cap move — only to watch him sign with the Los Angeles Chargers on a 3-year, $30 million contract just days later.

“We just overall got to keep building and keep growing,” Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels said after Wednesday’s joint practice. “You’re not winning a Super Bowl right now. You’re not playing for a Super Bowl right now … not the best day we could have had.”