Hi, Subscriber

Shocking Injury Update for Commanders All-Pro

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Bobby Wagner
Getty
Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner.

The injury to Washington Commanders linebacker and 11-time NFL All-Pro Bobby Wagner was worse than previously thought.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer broke some news on Wagner just minutes before Saturday’s NFC Divisional Game between the Commanders and No. 1 seed Detroit Lions, disclosing that Washington head coach Dan Quinn said Wagner had a high ankle sprain and was going to “use his eyes” to determine Wagner’s status after he took just a few reps at practice during the week.

Not having Wagner at full strength — or at all — would drastically change the shape of the Commanders’ defensive approach to stopping the NFL’s best offense.

Wagner’s Injury Could Impact Game’s Outcome

Wagner had fans holding their breath after missing practice on Tuesday and Wednesday with an ankle injury — although it wasn’t clear it was a high ankle sprain.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn finally gave an update on Wagner on Thursday, saying the veteran linebacker would play Saturday against the Lions in Detroit.

“Dan Quinn say ‘no concern’ about Bobby Wagner‘s ankle,” NBC 4 Sports’ JP Finlay wrote on his official X account on January 16. “The vet LB missed 2 practices this week but practiced today.”

Wagner, who is in his 13th season, led the Commanders with 132 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 forced fumble in 2024. Wagner is in his first season in Washington after he signed a 1-year, $6.5 million contract in March 2024 and earned All-Pro honors for the 11th consecutive season.

In a 23-20 NFC Wild Card Round win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 12, Wagner had 8 tackles and 1 fumble recovery in the fourth quarter with the Commanders trailing that set up the game-winning touchdown. It was Washington’s first playoff win since 2005.

Wagner One of NFL’s Greatest LBs of All Time

It’s hard to see Wagner not getting into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot whenever his NFL career ends — even though in terms of linebacker’s he’s turning into the NFL’s ageless wonder.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon put Wagner on his 21st Century NFL All-Star Team — one of two inside linebackers to make the team alongside Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis.

“It feels odd passing on Luke Kuechly and Patrick Willis, but neither had Wagner’s longevity and neither got a ring,” Gagnon wrote. “They peaked a little higher than Wagner, but only for very short spurts.”

Wagner was the only active player on the defense for the 21st Century NFL All-Star Team and one of only three active players selected to the team alongside Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin.

The Commanders were a smart fit for Wagner, who reunited with Quinn after the two won a Super Bowl on the Seattle Seahawks in 2013, when Quinn was defensive coordinator and Wagner was in his second NFL season.

Dating back 18 seasons to his time at Colony High School in Ontario, California, Wagner has had under 100 tackles in a season only once, when he had 52 tackles as a true freshman at Utah State in 2008.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Read More
,

Washington Commanders Players

Nick Allegretti's headshot N. Allegretti
Kazmeir Allen's headshot K. Allen
Jonathan Allen's headshot J. Allen
Dorance Armstrong's headshot D. Armstrong
John Bates's headshot J. Bates
Nick Bellore's headshot N. Bellore
Tyler Biadasz's headshot T. Biadasz
Dyami Brown's headshot D. Brown
Noah Brown's headshot N. Brown
Percy Butler's headshot P. Butler
Lawrence Cager's headshot L. Cager
Jeremy Chinn's headshot J. Chinn
Brandon Coleman's headshot B. Coleman
Sam Cosmi's headshot S. Cosmi
Jamison Crowder's headshot J. Crowder
Jayden Daniels's headshot J. Daniels
Anim Dankwah's headshot A. Dankwah
Carl Davis's headshot C. Davis
Michael Davis's headshot M. Davis
Sheldon Day's headshot S. Day
Michael Deiter's headshot M. Deiter
Jeff Driskel's headshot J. Driskel
Austin Ekeler's headshot A. Ekeler
Zach Ertz's headshot Z. Ertz
Viliami Fehoko's headshot V. Fehoko
Demetric Felton's headshot D. Felton
Clelin Ferrell's headshot C. Ferrell
Darrick Forrest's headshot D. Forrest
Dante Fowler's headshot D. Fowler
Allan George's headshot A. George
Zane Gonzalez's headshot Z. Gonzalez
Julian Good-Jones's headshot J. Good-Jones
Dominique Hampton's headshot D. Hampton
Bobby Hart's headshot B. Hart
Sam Hartman's headshot S. Hartman
Jalyn Holmes's headshot J. Holmes
Noah Igbinoghene's headshot N. Igbinoghene
Tyree Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Javontae Jean-Baptiste's headshot J. Jean-Baptiste
Andre Jones's headshot A. Jones
Marshon Lattimore's headshot M. Lattimore
Cornelius Lucas's headshot C. Lucas
Frankie Luvu's headshot F. Luvu
Jordan Magee's headshot J. Magee
Marcus Mariota's headshot M. Mariota
Jartavius Martin's headshot Q. Martin
Luke McCaffrey's headshot L. McCaffrey
Terry McLaurin's headshot T. McLaurin
Jeremy McNichols's headshot J. McNichols
Chris Moore's headshot C. Moore
Haggai Ndubuisi's headshot H. Ndubuisi
Jer'Zhan Newton's headshot J. Newton
Ben Nikkel's headshot B. Nikkel
Efe Obada's headshot E. Obada
K.J. Osborn's headshot K. Osborn
Tyler Ott's headshot T. Ott
Tyler Owens's headshot T. Owens
Chris Paul's headshot C. Paul
Daron Payne's headshot D. Payne
Max Pircher's headshot M. Pircher
Norell Pollard's headshot N. Pollard
Bobby Price's headshot B. Price
Jeremy Reaves's headshot J. Reaves
Brian Robinson's headshot B. Robinson
Chris Rodriguez's headshot C. Rodriguez
Mike Sainristil's headshot M. Sainristil
Trent Scott's headshot T. Scott
Austin Seibert's headshot A. Seibert
Kevon Seymour's headshot K. Seymour
Ben Sinnott's headshot B. Sinnott
Benjamin St-Juste's headshot B. St-Juste
Mike Strachan's headshot M. Strachan
Mitchell Tinsley's headshot M. Tinsley
Brycen Tremayne's headshot B. Tremayne
Cole Turner's headshot C. Turner
Bobby Wagner's headshot B. Wagner
Mykal Walker's headshot M. Walker
Tress Way's headshot T. Way
Michael Wiley's headshot M. Wiley
Andrew Wylie's headshot A. Wylie
Colson Yankoff's headshot C. Yankoff
Olamide Zaccheaus's headshot O. Zaccheaus

Comments

Shocking Injury Update for Commanders All-Pro

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x