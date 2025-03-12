Commanders Praised for Bringing Back Former No. 2 Overall Pick

The Washington Commanders now have the final piece of their 2025 quarterbacks room in place. So if you’re looking for a predictor of any success the team might have this season, getting things exactly how they want for the most important position on the field might be it.

The Commander already have the NFL’s hottest young quarterback in 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. They also offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury to turn his back on a head coaching opportunity for one year and he also returns.

Now, they’ve got backup quarterback Marcus Mariota back for another year as well after signing him to a 1-year, $8 million contract on March 12.

From ESPN: “Free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota is returning to the Washington Commanders on a one-year, $8 million deal, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday. Mariota served as rookie Jayden Daniels’ backup with the Commanders in 2024. Daniels and the coaches often praised Mariota for his mentorship of the rookie, but he also helped Washington win two games after the rookie starter was injured.”

Mariota, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, played 2024 on a 1-year, $6 million contract so he gets a slight raise — worth it for a player considered by many to be one of the NFL’s great insurance policies.

Commanders Want to Maximize Rookie Window for Daniels

Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner at LSU, was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft and established himself as the starter almost from the moment he stepped foot in the team’s facilities, leading the Commanders to a 12-5 record, winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and making it to the NFC Championship Game for the firs time since 1991.

Daniels taking over was a seamless transition, which owes a lot to Mariota’s professionalism and the few times Mariota was pressed into service, he delivered.

Against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7, Daniels went down with a rib injury on the first offensive series and Mariota came in to throw for 205 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 40-7 win. In the regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, Mariota played the second half and led the Commanders to a 23-19 win by going 16-of-18 passing for 161 yards and 2 touchdowns to go with 56 rushing yards and 1 touchdown.

Now, the most important thing for the Commanders moving forward is maximizing the 3 seasons they’ve got Daniels playing on a rookie contract because following the 2026 season, there’s a good chance he could become the first player in NFL history to make $75 million per season.

Mariota Now Firmly in Journeyman Stage of Career

Mariota, the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner, played the first 5 seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans before spending 2 seasons as a backup for Derek Carr on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mariota got one year as the starter for the Atlanta Falcons before he was benched in favor of Desmond Ridder after a 5-8 start. He spent one season with the Philadelphia Eagles as a backup in 2023 on a 1-year, $5 million contract and signed with the Commanders before the 2024 season as an insurance policy in case Daniels wasn’t ready to take over right away.