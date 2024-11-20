Commanders Backup, Former No. 2 Overall Pick Predicted to Replace $160 Million QB

At several of his previous stops, Marcus Mariota has been brought in with the understanding he would be the backup quarterback — first with the Las Vegas Raiders for Derek Carr then again with the Philadelphia Eagles for Jalen Hurts.

While Mariota has been asked to serve as the dutiful — and capable — second option for those teams, it’s been with veteran quarterbacks both times as the incumbent starter. With the Washington Commanders in 2024, it’s been a rookie in No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels.

It’s gone well enough that Mariota might have played his way into an unexpected third act to his career, this time as a veteran quarterback teams know can help an elite rookie quarterback make his transition to the NFL.

It’s also why Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox floated Mariota’s name as a possible replacement quarterback for the New York Giants, who are staring down a massive rebuild and seem on track to have an entirely new quarterback room.

“(Jacoby) Brissett will be among the top bridge options available in the offseason, along with Andy Dalton, Taylor Heinicke, Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston,” Knox wrote. “These are veterans who can be short-term starters and actually help young quarterbacks develop.”

Giants’ $160 Million Quarterback Hits Rock Bottom

The Giants made a move more in line with finances than football when they benched Daniel Jones and tabbed third string quarterback Tommy DeVito to start in Week 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, passing over backup Drew Lock.

It’s the end of the road for Jones in New York, where he was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Duke and signed a 4-year, $160 million contract extension with $92 million guaranteed before the 2022 season.

Benching Jones now means the Giants, who are 2-8, won’t be on the hook for the $23 million injury option for him in 2025. It also signifies the Giants will likely be gutting the quarterback room in 2025, with Jones, DeVito and Lock all likely elsewhere.

That could mean Mariota being called on to as a place filler at starter as the Giants seem destined to take a quarterback in the first round — picking from a group of college quarterbacks that likely includes Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders, Miami’s Cam Ward, Texas’ Quinn Ewers, Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Georgia’s Carson Beck.

Mariota Fills in Capably For Rookie QB Sensation

Mariota was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans after winning the Heisman Trophy at Oregon in 2014. After he flamed out in Tennessee, he’s spent the last few years as a journeyman quarterback with the Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Eagles before he signed a 1-year, $6 million contract in March 2024.

Mariota has stepped up when called upon this season — most noticeably in a Week 7 win over the Carolina Panthers after Daniels was hurt on the first series. Mariota stepped in to go 18-of-23 passing for 205 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing for 34 yards in a 40-7 victory.

The Commanders are experiencing a franchise resurgence and are 7-4 headed into Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys.