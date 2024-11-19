NFC East Floated as Destination for Broncos Backup QB, Former No. 2 Overall Pick

Few teams in the NFL are staring down a massive rebuild like the New York Giants have on their hands once the 2024 NFL regular season comes to a merciful end.

With the Giants firmly in the running for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft — one they would presumably use on a quarterback — there’s also the understanding that none of the 3 quarterbacks currently on the roster in Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito and former Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock will likely be on the roster in 2025.

That means the Giants will either need a temporary starting quarterback to serve as a place filler or a quarterback to serve as that top pick’s backup if they show they have what it takes to start right away — the latter being the more likely scenario.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks current Broncos third-string quarterback and former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson might be one of the players the Giants could turn to in order to fill that role for them in 2025.

The Giants have benched Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in 2019, in favor of DeVito in a cost-saving move after starting the season 2-8.