Marshon Lattimore Gives Verdict on Commanders Debut

Marshon Lattimore reacted to finally making his debut for the Washington Commanders.

He didn’t have much to do, but Marshon Lattimore was still positive about his debut for the Washington Commanders in Week 15. The four-time Pro Bowler suited up for the Commanders for the first time for the road game against the New Orleans Saints, the team that traded the cornerback to Washington back in November.

Lattimore got a starter’s workload during the 20-19 win at the Caesars Superdome. He told reporters, including ESPN’s John Keim, “I was happy to be out there. I didn’t get too much action. Just to be out there was a great feeling.”

Although Lattimore sounded more relieved than hyped just to get onto the field for his new team, others were more enthusiastic about the veteran cover man’s impact.

Marshon Lattimore Proved Worth the Wait for Commanders

The Commanders sent three 2025 NFL draft picks to the Saints for Lattimore hoping to get an elite, shutdown cornerback in return. It’s been a long wait to find out if the deal was worth it because Lattimore’s debut was delayed and delayed by a lengthy recovery from an ankle problem.

Lattimore proved worth the wait based on his performance on his return to New Orleans. The 28-year-old was credited by The Washington Post’s Al Galdi with delivering “A shutdown performance by a true shutdown CB.”

There are a few caveats worth mentioning before ‘Lattimore Island’ becomes a thing. First, the Saints played without starting quarterback Derek Carr and turned the offense over to backups Jake Haener and rookie Spencer Rattler.

Neither reserve passer wanted to test Lattimore. As ESPN’s Seth Walder explained by citing Next Gen Stats, Lattimore wasn’t “targeted as the nearest defender” on “24 of 26 defensive snaps.”

It’s necessary to point out the Saints don’t own a corps of elite wide receivers. Rather, both phases of their offense go through dual-threat running back Alvin Kamara, who entered the game leading his team in rushing and receiving.

Opposition aside, Lattimore still offered a glimpse of how much he can improve the Commanders’ secondary. The defensive backfield already looks different and better thanks to his presence.

New-Look CB Group Dominated Saints

Finally having Lattimore available on game-day meant Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. could reshuffle the cornerback group. The big change involved reducing the snap count for struggling incumbent Benjamin St-Juste.

He “played two snaps” in the first half, according to Keim. The latter also noted “Washington has gone with the Lattimore, Sainristil, Igbonoghene pairing almost all game.”

This more athletic and aggressive trio of corners bullied Saints receivers. Rookie Mike Sainristil, who’s impressed all season, had two pass breakups, while Noah Igbinoghene was in coverage when Rattler threw incomplete on what would have been a game-winning two-point conversion for the Saints.

Sainristil and Igbinoghene could play the ball with greater urgency because they knew Lattimore had one side of the field locked down. That’s the difference a legitimate No. 1 cornerback can make.

Quinn and Whitt are likely to continue letting a healthy again Lattimore travel with an opponent’s best wideout each week.