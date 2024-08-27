Commanders End Longshot Comeback Attempt by Veteran WR

Outside of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, few players on the Washington Commanders have created as much buzz during training camp as veteran wide receiver Martavis Bryant.

Much of that buzz surrounded Bryant’s comeback attempt after not playing in the NFL for 6 years and being signed by the Commanders on Aug. 13 and, by all accounts, making a legitimate case for a roster spot after catching a touchdown pass in the preseason finale against the New England Patriots.

Alas, Bryant’s journey seems to have come to an end as he was part of the Commanders’ roster cuts on Aug. 27 as NFL teams pared rosters down to 53 players.

Bryant hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2018 with the Oakland Raiders, when he was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. It was his third suspension fo violating the substance abuse policy after being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014.

“The Commanders are releasing WR Martavis Bryant, whose comeback hits a speed bump,” NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “He had a TD in their last preseason game.”

Bryant’s Long, Improbable Road Back to NFL

After Bryant was drafted in the 4th round by the Steelers (No. 118 overall) in 2014, he had 8 touchdown receptions as a rookie before he was suspended for the first four games of the 2015 season after testing positive for marijuana multiple times.

“While meeting with the media Tuesday, coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Bryant is not with the team but declined to discuss specifics,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote. “Shortly after Bryant’s suspension in late August, Tomlin said Bryant has problems ‘bigger than football’ and that he would support his player through the process. Bryant spoke with Tomlin before leaving town.”

Bryant returned to have 50 receptions for 765 yards and 6 touchdowns in 11 games in 2015 and was one of the Steelers’ best players in the playoffs with 267 yards of total offense and 1 touchdown in 2 games.

Bryant was suspended for the entire 2016 season for failing multiple drug tests. He returned to the Steelers in 2017 before he was traded to the Oakland Raiders for a 3rd round draft pick before the 2018 season.

After Bryant played 8 games for the Raiders in 2018, he was placed on the injured reserve after hurting his. He was suspended indefinitely by the NFL in 2018 for violating the terms of his reinstatement.

Bryant didn’t play football for two seasons before returning in 2021 and embarking on a football odyssey across 4 different leagues — two stints in the CFL, plus time in the Indoor Football League, Fan Controlled Football League and XFL before spending 2023 on the practice squad for the Dallas Cowboys.

Commanders Recently Traded Away WR2 Option

A lot of the optimism around Bryant’s chances to make the Commanders’ 53-man roster came from the team trading starting wide receiver and 2022 first-round pick Jahan Dotson and a 2025 5th round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 22 in exchange for a 2025 3rd round pick and two 2025 7th round picks.

“It was a shock, you know? Just because all I know in the NFL is Washington Commanders,” Dotson told NFL.com following the trade. “But at the end of the day you know it’s a business. I understand that, very much so … I’m not gonna take it personal until I see Washington.”