Nick Allegretti Reveals ‘Bigger’ Change for Commanders’ Offense

Most of the changes taking place under new Washington Commanders offensive coordinator David Blough have focused on Jayden Daniels, but a key starter in front of the franchise quarterback has revealed an even “bigger” change to “the bulk of that offense.”

Veteran offensive lineman Nick Allegretti is uniquely placed to put the changes into practice. Allegretti is not only switching positions from guard to center, he’s also set to lead a significant shift in the Commanders’ blocking schemes.

The three-time Super Bowl winner with the Kansas City Chiefs explained what’s different to Barry Svrluga of The Athletic. Specifically, Allegretti focused on how things will change on the ground.

What follows are telling comments from arguably the second-most important player, after Daniels, for making Blough’s schemes work.

Nick Allegretti Set for Crucial Role in New Offense

Allegretti will be the starting point for run-blocking schemes set to heavily feature zone-based techniques. As Svrluga put it, Blough’s “offensive line will use a primarily zone-blocking scheme reminiscent of the one Mike Shanahan employed in Washington from 2010 through 2013 — a system he perfected in Denver in the 1990s.”

Fortunately, Allegretti pointed out how “Under-center snaps with some wide zone — with some pulling — I’ve done it before. But it’s gonna be a bigger part of the bulk of that offense. I’m just getting out in space.”

Having a center already well-trained in zone-style concepts gives the Commanders a better chance to quickly adapt to key parts of Blough’s playbook. That transition perhaps explains why the Commanders made the surprise move to let Allegretti take over from former starter Tyler Biadasz.

The latter was a power mover at the heart of the trenches, but 6-foot-4, 310-pounder Allegretti is less about brute force and more about agility and mobility. Getting to the second level in a hurry is essential in a zone-blocking system.

Allegretti being tasked with making new X’s and O’s on the ground work is a risk for the Commanders. Especially given the 30-year-old struggled so much in 2025 he was viewed as a cut candidate earlier this offseason.

He’s gone from often looking like the odd man out, to manning a pivotal role only made more important by its impact for Daniels’ development in Blough’s offense.

Commanders Need Jayden Daniels Up to Speed

Daniels has already talked about the amount of work he still needs to do before he can say he’s mastered the new system. That’s understandable when the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is expected to operate from under center a whole lot more this season.

It’s no-small change after “the Commanders last season led the NFL in shotgun percentage (86.9) and no-huddle rate (60.8), according to TruMedia,” per Svrluga.

Blough’s determination to use his quarterback differently than predecessor Kliff Kingsbury did, only heightens the importance of Daniels’ rapport with Allegretti. Daniels is having to learn new tricks involving different pre- and post-snap mechanics, with the latter aimed at increasing his play-action passing opportunities.

That will only be possible if Allegretti and the rest of the offensive line make the zone-based running game a success.