Dan Quinn Updates Commanders Sudden Rash of Offensive Line Injuries

The Washington Commanders lost quarterback Jayden Daniels to a dislocated left elbow during Week 2 versus the Dallas Cowboys. That obviously dominated headlines the day after the game, but it wasn’t the only injury the Commanders sustained in the 37-20 loss.

Two Washington starting offensive linemen, left tackle Brandon Coleman and right guard Sam Cosmi, each suffering injuries Sunday. Looking ahead to Week 3, head coach Dan Quinn offered an update on each player to the media Monday.

“Coleman had a finger injury, which they were able to work on last night,” Quinn said. “All signs look to him being good to go as we head into practice for the week.

“[Cosmi] will begin the process of the concussion protocol. He’s into that space, and we’ll see how many steps he can hit.”

Cosmi exited late in the fourth quarter versus the Cowboys on Sunday. Matt Gulbin played three snaps in relief at right guard. Coleman also departed in the final quarter and didn’t return, but he appears to be fine entering Week 3.

Andrew Wylie played 10 snaps at left tackle after Coleman’s departure.

Getty Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn addressed the team’s two latest offensive line injury to begin preparation for Week 3.

The offensive line’s health has been a focal point for the Commanders the past couple months, as the unit prepared to better protect Daniels this season.

Of course, that narrative is a moot point now with Daniels sidelined due to the same injury as last season. But the line’s health is still key with Marcus Mariota set to start going forward. Mariota needs as healthy a unit in front of him to get things turned around for the 0-2 Commanders.

Coleman is starting at left tackle in place of Laremy Tunsil, who sustained a triceps on August 8. So the Commanders are already on their backup left tackle although Coleman does have prior starting experience, having started at left tackle as a rookie.

Starting center Nick Allegretti missed a majority of training camp because of a calf injury. He’s been able to return for the regular season, but his chemistry with Daniels was a work-in-progress in the first two games. Allegretti will now work with Mariota with the possibility of a new starting right guard next to him.

Cosmi will have to clear the concussion protocol to return for Week 3. The Commanders will host the Seattle Seahawks on September 27.

Who Could Replace Sam Cosmi If He Can’t Play in Week 3?

Getty Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn told the media right guard Sam Cosmi is in the concussion protocol.

Quinn was clear he will have more concrete injury updates Wednesday. But as fans know, concussions are a tricky thing to return from in a week.

If Cosmi can’t play, Gulbin could start at right guard. Guards Tanoa Togiai and Lucas Patrick are also other options on the active roster.

Togiai is an undrafted rookie who has never played in the NFL. He’s been a healthy scratch in the first two games this season. Patrick is an 11-year veteran who the Commanders added to their roster about a week ago.

The Commanders will host the Seahawks at 1 pm ET Sunday at Northwest Stadium. The defending Super Bowl champions will enter the matchup on a 12-game winning streak.