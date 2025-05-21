5-Time Pro Bowl WR Named Fit for Commanders

The Washington Commanders haven’t been slow about restocking at wide receiver this offseason, but there’s still room for more talent. Especially if that talent is a five-time Pro Bowler who still qualifies as “a technical route-runner.”

That description applies to 10-year veteran Amari Cooper, who Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton can’t believe still hasn’t found a new home in 2025 NFL free agency. Moton believes that “If Cooper prefers to play with a young quarterback like Josh Allen, the Washington Commanders could be an option if the interest is mutual. With Deebo Samuel and Cooper, Jayden Daniels, the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year, would continue to ascend as one of the league’s most promising signal-callers.”

Equipping Jayden Daniels with another proven, top-tier target would continue a trend of the Commanders bolstering the supporting cast around their franchise quarterback. The process has been headlined by marquee trades, but the focus has been on giving Daniels more dynamic pass-catchers to connect with during his second season.

Amari Cooper Fits the Profile for Commanders

What the Commanders have been looking for are receivers with an established track record for production, as well as the physical traits to dominate. Cooper is no longer at his Pro Bowl peak, but he has seven 1,000-yard seasons to his credit.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pounder is also somebody who knows how to muscle defensive backs and set traps for coverage. A great example of both occurred when he was still a member of the Cleveland Browns and caught this touchdown, highlighted by Receiver School, against the New York Giants in Week 3 last season.

This was a rare bright moment for the 30-year-old in Cleveland, but as Moton pointed out, “in a decent quarterback situation, Cooper can be a 1,000-plus-yard receiver.”

Cooper would find close to the ideal QB setup in Washington, where the Commanders have a young and rising playmaker at football’s most important position. Daniels is already a preternatural talent, but he’d still improve thanks to what Oceanside High School receivers coach Mike Vannucci views as “elite” skills, “especially when it comes to double moves.”

If the Commanders signed Cooper, Daniels’ biggest problem would be sharing the targets among a fleet of wideouts sure to be the envy of most of the league.

Commanders Building Something Special at Wide Receiver

What the Commanders are building at receiver is special. The quality is still defined by tough-as-nails team leader Terry McLaurin and his five-straight 1,000-yard seasons, but now there’s much more than just No. 17.

Now the Commanders have versatile All-Pro Deebo Samuel, a roving playmaker offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury can use all over the field. Samuel will expand the playbook, while an explosive draft sleeper will add more big-play play potential than former Dallas Cowboys duo Noah Brown and Michael Gallup.

It’s a crowded field, but there might still be room for last year’s third-round pick Luke McCaffrey. Provided he can add nuance to his game and learn to shake coverage more consistently than he did as a rookie, when the 24-year-old averaged just 2.21 yards of separation per target, according to Player Profiler.

McCaffrey still has upside, but Cooper is better suited to a Commanders team built to win now. His arrival would almost certainly seal the fate of a $10 million veteran who already looks like a candidate for the chop.