Ageless Pro Bowler Named Commanders ‘Most Underrated’ Player

In no time at all, the Washington Commanders have built one of the most star-studded rosters in the NFL, fronted by a young star quarterback and loaded with high-profile trade acquisitions, but a forgotten veteran is still shining bright.

It’s 34-year-old tight end Zach Ertz, according to Jonathon Macri of Pro Football Focus. He believes the three-time Pro Bowler is the “most underrated” player on the team after defying father time and delivering a prolific first season in Washington in 2024.

Macri pointed out it looked like Ertz’s “best seasons were behind him,” but the 17-year pro defied that narrative when he “delivered more than 80 receptions in 2024 for the first time since 2019, which led to his best PFF receiving grade (72.5) and yardage total (809) in that same stretch. He ranked in the top 10 in targets for his position in the regular season, an impressive feat at this stage of his career.”

In the process, Ertz became an invaluable safety valve for sensational rookie signal-caller Jayden Daniels. The latter became a more patient and selective passer with Ertz to aim for underneath.

That’s why Ertz got another one-year deal, but he’ll face tougher competition for targets after Commanders general manager Adam Peters bolstered the receiving corps via both the veteran market and this year’s draft.

Zach Ertz Still Topping the Depth Chart

It’s a measure of Ertz’s contributions last season the Commanders are still prepared to enter the new campaign with him atop the depth chart. He’s about to embark on an 18th season in the NFL and will be 35 in November, but Ertz is showing no signs of slowing down.

Not after the way he routinely got open to make clutch catches between the numbers during the Commanders’ march to the NFC Championship Game. Ertz was targeted 91 times and moved all over formations to create mismatches against coverage.

He did some of his best work on the inside by making smart use of 366 snaps in the slot, per Player Profiler. Ertz also got 20 targets inside the red zone, including this game-winning touchdown grab against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17.

DANIELS TO ERTZ THE @COMMANDERS ARE GOING TO THE PLAYOFFS! pic.twitter.com/OzzGe0upei — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2024

A play like this is why Washington passers, mostly Daniels, had a 109.0 QB rating per target when throwing to Ertz. That number shows Ertz is still a quarterback-friendly target, and he’s also the best pass-catcher the Commanders have at the position.

Fellow veteran John Bates is an excellent blocker, while last year’s second-round pick Ben Sinnott is also more comfortable moving defenders than beating coverage. Ertz is unchallenged as the receiving tight end, but his target share could still drop after this offseason’s moves.

Commanders Have Greater Competition for Slot Role

He’s an enduring demon from the slot, but Ertz isn’t the most explosive inside receiver at Daniels’ disposal. There are two stronger candidates, notably versatile All-Pro wideout Deebo Samuel, whose arrival via trade can expand the playbook for offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

Samuel was used out wide, in the slot and even in the backfield during his best years with the San Francisco 49ers. While he’ll still be a roving playmaker for the Commanders, head coach Dan Quinn told The Rich Eisen Show (h/t Ben Standig of The Athletic) Samuel’s role will change: “Similar, but I wouldn’t say the same. …Kliff and the guys have been up extra late in the offseason, finding ways to get the ball in that man’s hand.”

It’s possible Samuel takes some targets away from Ertz, particularly in the slot. Just like it’s conceivable a potential draft steal with “elite” skills will also be a big factor in a developing and dynamic passing game.

The Commanders have acquired more speed and big-play potential among Daniels’ contingent of pass-catchers, but it’s safe to assume Washington’s QB1 will still have an eye on Ertz whenever the pressure increases.