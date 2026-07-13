Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Loses Spot Among NFL Elite

In terms of expectations vs. reality, what the Washington Commanders put on the field in 2025 was truly something to behold.

The Commanders went into the season as Super Bowl contenders after making a run to the NFC Championship Game in 2024. They left with the impression they might be 1 of the worst teams in the NFL after a 5-12 regular season.

That downfall was reflected in ESPN’s annual position rankings, where Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was bumped from the Top 10, going from No. 5 headed into the 2025 season to an honorable mention selection in 2026.

The rankings, as voted on by NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, still doled out some praise for Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“I know he was hurt (in 2025), but I think this is the year he really makes his stamp and he’s the guy we’re all talking about as having taken the next step,” one anonymous NFL executive told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “Such a good decision-maker and very accurate.”

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took the No. 1 spot. Only 1 quarterback from the NFC East Division made the Top 10, with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at No. 6, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts landing in the honorable mentions alongside Daniels.

Jayden Daniels No Longer Seems Like Top-Tier QB

One year ago, Daniels was being talked about as a dark horse NFL MVP candidate.

You won’t hear any of that talk headed into 2026.

Once considered the very best of the 6 quarterbacks selected in the 1st round in 2024, Daniels now finds himself looking up at Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Bo Nix — even after Nix’s fractured ankle — and just ahead of 2 quarterbacks who probably won’t even start for their teams this season in J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport believes the injury issues that led to Daniels missing 10 regular-season games in 2025 will resurface in 2026.