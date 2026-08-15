Commanders Predicted to Make Quarterback Move After Preseason Scare

The Washington Commanders face a potential quarterback problem after just one game of the 2026 NFL preseason. It’s a problem likely to prompt the NFC East outfit to sign another player at football’s most important position if the injury updates about Marcus Mariota aren’t favorable.

Veteran backup Mariota left the field during the 20-7 win over the Miami Dolphins on Friday, August 14 with a non-contact injury. Commanders’ head coach Dan Quinn “did not have an update on QB Marcus Mariota. Quinn will talk to the media again Sunday and will provide an update at that time,” according to ESPN’s John Keim.

Mariota’s absence at Northwest Stadium shone the spotlight on two third-stringers. Unfortunately, neither former undrafted free agent Sam Hartman, nor 2026 NFL draft seventh-round pick Athan Kaliakmanis did enough to prove they could adequately replace Mariota.

That’s according to “Last Man Standig” writer and host Ben Stadig. He believes that “Should Mariota miss any time, even in camp, I would think Washington looks to add another arm. Whatever the future holds for Hartman and Kaliakmanis, neither is a present-day option if Washington suddenly needs a No. 2 quarterback.”

The less-than-impressive auditions from Hartman and Kaliakmanis not only underscored Mariota’s importance. They also revealed an underlying flaw with the potential to derail the Commanders once the games start to matter.

Commanders Need Marcus Mariota

The Commanders had good reason to pay Mariota $7 million to return in free agency. He’s a highly competent QB2 with natural savvy, dual-threat skills and the arm strength to still torch coverage deep.

Mariota was showing off the enduring quality of his throwing arm when he burned the Dolphins with this strike to Dyami Brown.

A play like this sums up why the Commanders can feel confident about their ability to still win games any time Mariota has to take the reins. He was at the controls in 11 games in 2025, including eight starts, showing why he’s so important and why any injury Mariota suffers should have the Commanders worried.

Washington’s Quarterback Problem Isn’t Going Away

The problem is tied to Jayden Daniels’ durability. Washington’s franchise signal-caller missed 10 games with knee, hamstring and elbow injuries last season.

Daniels being on the shelf was an opportunity for young QBs to stake a claim for more work. Yet, it was significant the Commanders didn’t trust Hartman to start a meaningless late-season contest against the Dallas Cowboys, with Quinn instead choosing 39-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson.

This snub helped form the backdrop to a brewing QB competition between Hartman and Kaliakmanis this offseason. The rookie should have the edge, but expectations for Kaliakmanis remain low.

Neither passer distinguished themselves in Miami, where they shared three sacks, while Hartman tossed an interception. Hartman got more work, attempting 15 passes to Kaliakmanis’ 10 throws, but nothing was settled in this key positional battle.

The lack of clarity could push Quinn and general manager Adam Peters to make a move if Mariota is sidelined for long. Pickings are understandably slim at this point on the offseason calendar, but former Commanders backup Jeff Driskel is still available on the veteran market.