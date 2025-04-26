Former Commanders Starting Quarterback Traded to NFC North

As far as getting chances to give your career a fresh start go, the one former Washington Commanders starting quarterback Sam Howell just got is about as good as it gets.

Howell was traded for the second consecutive year when the Seattle Seahawks sent him to the Minnesota Vikings along with their fifth round pick (No. 172 overall) in exchange for a fifth round pick (No. 142 overall) on April 26.

Howell started all 17 games for the Commanders in 2023.

“Seahawks trading QB Sam Howell to Vikings, Seahawks and Vikings swaps picks 142 and 172,” the NFL posted on its official X account.

Howell has been a popular subject of trade rumors since the end of the regular season and especially after the Seahawks signed Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold to a 3-year, $100.5 million free agent contract, then brought back former backup quarterback Drew Lock on a 2-year, $5 million contract this offseason.

In Minnesota, Howell will be counted on in 2025 to be the backup to 2024 first round pick J.J. McCarthy, who takes over for Darnold after sitting out all of 2024 with a torn meniscus — the first time in NFL history a quarterback chosen in the first round sat out his entire rookie season because of injury.

Trade Rumors Ramped Up After Lock Signed

The writing was on the wall from the moment the Seahawks signed Lock on April 13. Lock played for the Seahawks in 2022 and 2023 before playing one season for the New York Giants in 2025, where he went 1-4 as a starter.

From ESPN following the trade: “The Seahawks are open to trading Sam Howell and have received inquiries from teams interested in acquiring their backup quarterback, sources have told ESPN. That interest comes on the heels of the Seahawks adding Drew Lock last week, re-signing Geno Smith’s former backup to potentially fill the same role behind new starter Sam Darnold. Jaren Hall is their fourth quarterback, giving Seattle a potential surplus at the position.”

In March 2024, Howell was traded from the Commanders to the Seahawks along with a 2024 fourth round pick and 2024 sixth round pick in exchange for a 2024 third round pick and 2024 fifth round pick. Howell spent last sseason as the backup to Geno Smith, seeing action in 2 games.

Howell Led NFL in Interceptions, Sacks in 2023

Howell’s lasting legacy in the NFL might be as a footnote to another quarterback’s career — the last starter for the Commanders before Jayden Daniels took over.

In his lone season as a starter, Howell had one of the worst seasons in franchise history as he led the NFL in interceptions (21) and sacks (65) while the Commanders went 3-14. Howell also threw for 3,946 yards and 21 touchdowns while rushing for 263 yards and 5 touchdowns but only completed 63.4 percent of his passes.

Howell, a fifth round pick (No. 144 overall) in the 2022 NFL draft, took the brunt of the blame for the Commanders’ struggles with him under center.

“I think I could play some smarter ball. I think there were times where we were down big in some games, I was a little too aggressive just trying to make something happen trying to get us back in the game,” Howell told Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams.. “The turnovers are just way too high for what I wanted and what the team needed.”