Trade Rumors Surround Former Commanders Starting QB

The life of a backup quarterback in the NFL his hardly glamorous and mostly tenuous — something former Washington Commanders starting quarterback Sam Howell is finding out quickly.

Howell is part of trade rumors for the second consecutive season, with ESPN reporting the Seattle Seahawks could look to trade Howell after signing another former NFL starting quarterback in Drew Lock to likely come in as the backup to recently signed starter Sam Darnold.

From ESPN: “The Seahawks are open to trading Sam Howell and have received inquiries from teams interested in acquiring their backup quarterback, sources have told ESPN. That interest comes on the heels of the Seahawks adding Drew Lock last week, re-signing Geno Smith’s former backup to potentially fill the same role behind new starter Sam Darnold. Jaren Hall is their fourth quarterback, giving Seattle a potential surplus at the position.”

In March 2024, Howell was traded from the Commanders to the Seahawks along with a 2024 fourth round pick and 2024 sixth round pick in exchange for a 2024 third round pick and 2024 fifth round pick. Howell spent last sseason as the backup to Smith, seeing action in 2 games.

Seattle traded Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 7 in exchange for a 2025 third round pick. Darnold signed a 3-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seahawks on March 13 after earning Pro Bowl honors with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024.

Howell Started All 17 Games for Commanders in 2023

Howell started all 17 games for Washington in 2023, going 4-13 while leading the NFL in sacks (65) and interceptions (21) during one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

Howell also threw for 3,946 yards and 21 touchdowns to go with 263 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns. Taken in the fifth round (No. 144 overall) of the 2022 NFL draft, Howell took most of the responsibility for the Commanders’ struggles when he spoke with Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams.

“I think I could play some smarter ball. I think there were times where we were down big in some games, I was a little too aggressive just trying to make something happen trying to get us back in the game,” Howell said. “The turnovers are just way too high for what I wanted and what the team needed. I think that’s definitely something I can take from last year.”

Howell Already Part of Trade Rumors Following Season

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Howell on his list of the “top trade targets for QB needy teams” on March 21.