‘Disappointed’ Commanders Release One Kicker, Sign Another

The Washington Commanders aren’t content with staying put at any position — especially when a need for an immediate upgrade is apparent.

Such is the case with the Commanders’ continuing saga to find a reliable kicker, with the team releasing Cade York after he missed 2 field goals in a 37-20, season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 8.

According to NFL.com’s Tom Pelissero, the Commanders made an immediate move to sign veteran kicker Austin Seibert to replace York.

“The (Commanders) plan to sign veteran kicker Austin Seibert, per source,” Pelisserio wrote on his official X account on Sept. 9. “A quick pivot after the Sunday struggles of Cade York, who was released today.”

York’s two misses against the Buccaneers came from 56 and 47 yards. York was a fourth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2022 and was on his fourth team in 3 seasons.

“It’s certainly not ideal, but it does speak to, if it’s not right you don’t sit pat,” Washington head coach Dan Quinn told ESPN. “We will get there. I’m disappointed … but we owe it to everybody to keep digging.”

Scandal Impacted Commanders Kicking Plans

The Commanders thought they’d found their kicker for 2024 when they signed Brandon McManus to a 1-year, $3.6 million contract in the offseason. McManus made 30 of 37 field-goal attempts and all 35 of his extra point attempts in 2023 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

McManus’ time in Washington was short-lived. The team released him after he was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by 2 women over an alleged incident during his time with the Jaguars. The suit was later dismissed because it did not meet “exceptional case” standards which would have allowed the women to file the lawsuit anonymously, according to ESPN.

The Commanders’ full-time kicker in 2023 was Joey Slye, who made 19-of-24 field-goal attempts, including a franchise-record 61-yard field goal.

Slye signed with the Jaguars in March 2024 but was released in April and signed with the New England Patriots in May.

Seibert Set NCAA Record at Oklahoma

Seibert was drafted by the Browns — just like York — after he set an NCAA record for kickers with 499 points at Oklahoma in 2018.

Seibert made the PFWAA All-Rookie Team in 2019 after he made 30 of 35 PATs and 25 of 29 field-goal attempts but was cut after Week 1 of the 2020 season after missing 1 field goal and 1 PAT in a season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Since he was cut by the Browns, Seibert has played on 5 teams in the last 4 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, New York Jets (twice), New Orleans Saints and now the Commanders. Seibert was part of the final cuts for the Jets in 2024.

While current Commanders punter Tress Way is a 2-time Pro Bowler, the franchise hasn’t had as much luck finding consistent kicking talent.

Washington hasn’t had a Pro Bowl kicker since Chip Lohmiller in 1991 and hasn’t had an NFL All-Pro kicker since Mark Moseley in 1982.

Moseley owns a unique place in NFL history as the only primary special teams player to earn NFL Most Valuable Player honors, which he did in the strike-shortened 1982 season, when he also helped lead Washington to a Super Bowl victory. He’s also one of just three non-offensive players to be named MVP in NFL history — the last to do it was New York Giants linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor in 1986.