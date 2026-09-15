Commanders Try out Ex-Cowboys TE

The Washington Commanders hosted seven players for tryouts on Tuesday. The list of players included former Dallas Cowboys tight end Rivaldo Fairweather.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Fairweather was one of two tight ends to try out for the Commanders. The other was Devin Culp.

Washington’s other five tryouts players were all on the defensive side of the ball. They included defensive end Benton Whitley and four linebackers — Jahfari Harvey, Emany Johnson, Marvin Jones, and Anfernee Orji.

Commanders Host Ex-Cowboys TE Rivaldo Fairweather for Tryout

Getty The Washington Commanders hosted tryouts for several players Tuesday, including former Dallas Cowboys tight end Rivaldo Fairweather.

Fairweather began his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys last year. Dallas waived Fairweather before the NFL’s roster deadline, but the Cowboys immediately brought back the undrafted rookie on their practice squad.

That’s where he remained until the Arizona Cardinals poached the tight end from the practice squad. Fairweather, though, didn’t play in a game for Arizona.

He returned to the Cardinals for the 2026 offseason. But Arizona waived the tight end before the 2026 roster deadline. He has been a free agent since then.

Fairweather posted five catches for 59 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys during the 2025 preseason. He registered 17 grabs for 150 yards with the Cardinals this past exhibition campaign.

Culp started his NFL career as a seventh-round pick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unlike Fairweather, he has NFL regular season experience. In 18 games, he has caught six passes for 94 yards and a touchdown/

The Buccaneers waived Culp before the roster deadline this year, signed him to their practice squad the next day and then shortly thereafter released him again.

Washington has four tight ends on its active roster — Chig Okonkwo, Ben Sinnott, John Bates and Colson Yankoff. The Commanders also have tight end Jack Westover on the practice squad.

Commanders Try out Five Defensive Players

Getty Head coach Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders hosted seven players for tryouts Tuesday.

Just like Fairweather, Johnson was an undrafted free agent for the Dallas Cowboys. Johnson entered the NFL in the 2024 draft class.

But about midway through his rookie campaign while on the Cowboys practice squad, Dallas waived Johnson.

Catching on with the Chargers, Johnson switched from defensive back to linebacker over the past two seasons. He’s still trying to earn an opportunity to make his NFL regular season debut.

Two of Washington’s other tryout players from Tuesday — Orji and Whitley — previously experienced stints with the New York Giants. Whitley appeared in five regular season games for New York from 2023-24. Orji spent 2026 training camp with the Giants.

Harvey also has brief regular season experience. He played two games for the Las Vegas Raiders last season. Jones is an undrafted free agent who spent training camp with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Commanders could make an addition on defense with the Dallas Cowboys up next on their schedule. Washington will visit Dallas in Week 2 on Sunday, September 20.

In the season opener, the Commanders lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 24-22.