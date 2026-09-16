Commanders’ $13 Million Free Agent Called NFL’s ‘Top Offseason Addition’

The Washington Commanders didn’t exactly drop the bag on free-agent safety Nick Cross with a 2-year, $13 million contract to lure him away from the Indianapolis Colts.

After Week 1, it’s already looking like a hell of a deal.

Sports Illustrated’s Eva Geithem singled out Cross as the NFL’s “Top Offseason Addition” after a closer-than-expected 24-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

“The biggest highlight of the Commanders’ defense was rookie Sonny Styles knocking Saquon Barkley to the ground en route to his first career sack, but several other additions made key contributions for Washington’s revamped defense,” Geithem wrote on September 15. “This includes safety Nick Cross, who led the team with eight tackles. He made a number of important tackles in the game, including in run defense and on a tackle for loss on a screen pass.”

Commanders Praised for Stealing Cross From Colts

ESPN’s Seth Walder singled out the signing of free-agent safety Nick Cross as the offseason move he liked the most.

Cross started every game for the Colts for the last 2 seasons.

“Washington opened its offseason by firing both offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.” Walder wrote on June 30. ” … although the Commanders massively disappointed by going 5-12 in 2025, the defense was the biggest culprit, ranking 30th in EPA per play. As far as personnel, the Commanders made moves to address their older, underperforming defense. They brought in other middle-class, free agent defenders in Cross, CB Amik Robertson and LB Leo Chenal. They also selected linebacker Sonny Styles with the No. 7 pick in the draft.”

Nick Cross Used Elite Speed to Lift Draft Stock

Cross was a standout safety on some pretty average teams at Maryland, but propelled himself into a 3rd-round pick (No. 96 overall) by the Colts in the 2022 NFL draft by running the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.34 seconds at the NFL scouting combine.

“Cross operated as the bouncer of the Maryland defense, playing with the aggression and explosiveness to throw opponents out of the club,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation in 2022. “He is a chase player who seeks to make a statement upon impact and has impressive stopping power near the line or as an open-field tackler. He’s a tight-hipped, linear mover, so flipping and flying are not his strong suit. He’s capable of matching with most flavors of tight end and will be most comfortable in coverages that allow him to play with a downhill trigger. He has the temperament, size and toughness to become an eventual starter in the league.”