Leo Chenal Injury Update: Scary Moment for $24.75 Million Commanders LB

Anytime NFL teams bring out the cart, you just hope it’s not as serious as the precautions they’re taking.

One of those moments came on Sunday for the Washington Commanders and linebacker Leo Chenal, who had to be carted off after what appeared to be a head/neck injury against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3 — also Washington’s home opener.

“Leadership, everybody just raves about Chenal,” Fox Sports color commentator Greg Olsen said during Sunday’s broadcast. “You can see the concern for both teams and from his teammates … this is just every football player’s nightmare. This stadium has gone about completely silent.”

Chenal, in his 5th NFL season, signed a 3-year, $24.75 million free-agent contract with the Commanders in March. The former Wisconsin star won 2 Super Bowls in his 1st 4 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The entire Commanders roster came out and surrounded Chenal on the field just 1 week after they were criticized for not doing the same for starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was carted off the field in a Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

“Bad scene in Washington with Chenal,” NBC Sports’ JP Finlay wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Cart coming out.”

“Leo Chenal is moving his arms while being carted off the field,” Commanders reporter Ben Standing wrote on his official X account.

Commanders Already Missing All-Pro Linebacker

The Commanders were already down 1 key player at Chenal’s position — NFL All-Pro inside linebacker Frankie Luvu was out with an injury for the 2nd consecutive game.

“Leo Chenal will be taken off on a stretcher,” NFL podcast Gregg Rosenthal wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Players surround him in prayers. The Commanders are already without Jayden Daniels, Laremy Tunsil, Nick Cross, Sam Cosmi, Chig Okonkwo, Luvu.