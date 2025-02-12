Commanders Urged to Bring Back 11-Time NFL All-Pro LB

The Washington Commanders made two of the best defensive free agent signings before the 2024 season when they brought in linebackers Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner — 2 players who wound up becoming NFL All-Pro selections in their first seasons with their new team.

Luvu is locked down for another 2 seasons on a 3-year, $31 million contract. Wagner is a different story. He played on a 1-year, $6.5 million contract in 2024 and he’s back to being a free agent for the third season in a row and should be a priority for the Commanders when NFL free agency opens on March 12.

Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti listed Wagner as the Commanders’ top free agent headed into the 2025 offseason.

“Now 34-years-old, Wagner is showing almost no sign of decline, filling up the stat board on a weekly basis (especially as it pertains to shutting down opposing run-games),” Ginnitti wrote on February 11. “A reunion with this fun, talented Commanders group makes a lot of sense, and a 1 year, $7M (incentive-laden) contract does too.”

Giving Wagner a $500,000 raise seems like a no brainer after he’s made 11 consecutive NFL All-Pro Teams and seems bound to make another in 2025. The bigger problem for the Commanders might be Wagner getting a slew of offers from team in need of a reliable inside linebacker and veteran locker room presence — the Kansas City Chiefs could even be in the market.

Fortunately for the Commanders, they enter the offseason with money to burn with somewhere between $75 million and $100 million in available salary cap space in 2025.

Wagner Led Commanders in Tackles in 2024

Wagner led the Commanders with 132 tackles, 10 TFL, 4 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 forced fumble in 2024. He was also the tip of the spear for Washington’s defense on a run to their first NFC Championship Game appearance since 1991.

PFF’s John Kosko put Wagner at No. 15 on his list of the Top 30 NFL Players Over 30 Years Old before the season.

“Wagner remains one of the top linebackers in the NFL, recording a 91.1-plus PFF run-defense grade in each of the past two seasons,” Kosko wrote. “His coverage ability has taken a hit, though, as he’s only graded above 70.0 once in the past five seasons in that facet.”

Wagner One of NFL’s Greatest LBs of All Time

It’s hard to see Wagner not getting into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first ballot whenever his NFL career ends — even though in terms of linebacker’s he’s turning into the NFL’s ageless wonder.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon put Wagner on his 21st Century NFL All-Star Team — one of two inside linebackers to make the team alongside Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis.

Wagner was the only active player on the defense for the 21st Century NFL All-Star Team and one of only three active players selected to the team alongside Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin.

The Commanders were a smart fit for Wagner, who reunited with Quinn after the two won a Super Bowl on the Seattle Seahawks in 2013, when Quinn was defensive coordinator and Wagner was in his second NFL season.