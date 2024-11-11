Commanders Predicted to Sign $59 Million All-Pro From NFC West

The path to winning for the Washington Commanders in 2024 started long before they took the field for the season opener — the groundwork for this season’s success was laid in the offseason thanks to deft free agent signings and a great draft class.

If the Commanders want to build themselves into a franchise that competes year in and year out, general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn will have to do it all again in 2025 — and they’ll have much more cache and resources when they do.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder predicts the Commanders will sign 3-time NFL All-Pro safety Budda Baker in free agency in 2025. Washington is projected to have an estimated $103.6 million in cap space, according to Spotrac, and should be able to make several big moves.