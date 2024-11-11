Commanders Predicted to Sign $59 Million All-Pro From NFC West

The path to winning for the Washington Commanders in 2024 started long before they took the field for the season opener — the groundwork for this season’s success was laid in the offseason thanks to deft free agent signings and a great draft class.
If the Commanders want to build themselves into a franchise that competes year in and year out, general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn will have to do it all again in 2025 — and they’ll have much more cache and resources when they do.
Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder predicts the Commanders will sign 3-time NFL All-Pro safety Budda Baker in free agency in 2025. Washington is projected to have an estimated $103.6 million in cap space, according to Spotrac, and should be able to make several big moves.
“(Safety) Quan Martin has been struggling in coverage this season,” Holder wrote. “Also, Jeremy Chinn is only on a one-year deal, so Washington should take a hard look at this year’s safety class in free agency. Baker will be one of the top players available at the position this offseason and the organization can afford to open the checkbook for him as it’s currently projected to have over $100 million in cap space available.”
Baker, a 3-time NFL All-Pro, is in the final season of a 4-year, $59 million contract extension he signed with the Arizona Cardinals before the 2020 season
Cardinals Seem Ready to Part Ways With Baker
Baker has been one of the NFL’s best safeties since the Cardinals picked him in the second round (No. 36 overall) out of the University of Washington in the 2017 NFL draft. He’s also a 6-time Pro Bowler.
Baker has also been the subject of trade rumors for the last 2 years — since the Cardinals refused to give him a raise that made him one of the NFL’s highest-paid safeties and Baker responded by requesting a trade.
Baker made his 100th career start for the Cardinals in a Week 5 win over the San Francisco 49ers on October 6 and was nonchalant in addressing the trade speculation that constantly surrounds him.
“I don’t really see any of that (trade) type of stuff,” Baker told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman before the 49ers game. “Me, I’m just focused on San Fran, just focused on the game ahead. If that happens, (general manager) Monti (Ossenfort) will hopefully let me know, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”
Commanders Made Bold Trade Move in Secondary
The Commanders have already shown they are willing to make bold moves to upgrade their defense and their secondary after they made a trade for New Orleans Saints cornerback and NFL All-Pro Marshon Lattimore on November 5.
While safety could have been a trade option, the Commanders decided the more pressing need was at cornerback headed at 7-3 headed into a critical Thursday Night Football showdown against NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.
Lattimore didn’t play in a Week 10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers as he continued to rehabilitate a hamstring injury that kept him out of his final game with the Saints in Week 9.
