Commanders Trade Former 1st-Round Pick WR to Eagles for Draft Picks: Report

The Washington Commanders have made their second trade of the day, sending 2022 first-round pick Jahan Datson to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Commanders will get a draft haul in return.

“A rare in-division trade: Washington is sending former first-round pick Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and two seventh-round picks, per sources,” Schefter tweeted on August 22.

Dotson, who played in the WR3 role next to Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel last season, will return to Pennsylvania after attending Pennsylvania State University in college. In his first two seasons, he’s posted 1,041 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 84 receptions.

Recent Comments Raised Questions About Dotson’s Future With Commanders

Dotson and former Washington Commanders players have made comments recently that raised worries about his future with the team. Dotson was drafted under a different coaching staff, and he understood that he had to prove himself to Dan Quinn and the rest of the new staff.

“DQ didn’t draft me,” Dotson said on August 16, according to Sam Fortier of The Washington Post. “Each and every year … in your profession, you got to prove yourself. You got to prove what you’re worth and what you’re capable of doing. That’s what I’m trying to do.”

Franchise legend Brian Mitchell, who hosts “106.7 the Fan Radio,” commented about players “sulking.”

“I’m watching dudes pouting and walking around sulking. What the hell is that?” Mitchell said on August 14. “This is the big leagues, and if you can’t understand competition is going to be present and forget about it and move on and just go full speed every day, every play, every opportunity, then that’s on you. Because people get cut based off of body language.”

He didn’t name a specific player but added that Dotson could’ve been one of the players he was talking about, among others.

“[Dotson] could’ve been one of the guys I was talking about,” he said. “But I was talking about a lot of guys.”

How Dotson Will Help the Philadelphia Eagles

Dotson is still three years removed from being drafted in the first round, as he was viewed as a high-level player coming out of college. He impressed in his rookie campaign, but the hope was for him to have a much better second season.

The lackluster second season and quiet training camp likely led to him being traded.

For the Washington Commanders, this will give others in the wide receiver room to prove they belong. The Commanders don’t have a set No. 2 receiver now, which poses worries for their offense, but it also allows them to see if one of their young players can step up.

The Philadelphia Eagles are taking a warranted risk here. Dotson could end up being the perfect WR3 for them behind Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown, as they’re arguably the best receiver duo in the NFL.

Dotsons should get more open looks, with defenses focusing on Smith and Brown. With quarterback Jalen Hurts throwing him the football, he’ll play with the best quarterback he’s played with in his NFL career. That could lead to his best year yet.