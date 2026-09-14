Commanders’ Stefon Diggs Owns Up to Costly Mistake in Eagles Loss

The Washington Commanders signed veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs to provide the offense energy. In one instance during his team debut, though, Diggs was overzealous.

After scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Diggs celebrated with a leap and hug of the goalpost. The move drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the ensuing extra-point try.

Kicker Drew Stevens still made the extra-point. But head coach Dan Quinn explained to reporters after the game that he wanted to go for a 2-point conversion to tie the game. The Commanders really couldn’t do that after the penalty because the 2-point try would have come from the 17-yard line.

While speaking to reporters after the contest, Diggs owned up to his mistake while explaining why he committed the error in judgement.

“Finally, we hit one, and I get a little excited,” Diggs told the media, via NFL reporter Jeff Skversky. “Of course, I take full accountability, and I want to win bad, you know, every little rep, everything. So, finally when we clicked after not clicking for a little while, it got to me a little.

“You used to be able to do that, so update on the rules. That just tells me I’ve been in the game for a long time,” added Diggs. “I got to be better.”

The Commanders did eventually have an opportunity to tie the game with a 2-point try later in the fourth quarter. But the attempt failed. As a result, the Philadelphia Eagles held on to defeat the Commanders 24-22 on Sunday.

Commanders’ Stefon Diggs Takes Accountability for Unsportsmanlike Conduct Penalty

Getty Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs addressed his costly penalty in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 1 loss.

It’s obviously a good thing Diggs accepted blame for the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. While it makes sense his tenure in the league led him to forget about a new rule, he’s also a veteran leader who should be more situationally aware.

If there’s any good news about the penalty, it came in Week 1. It’s doubtful the veteran wideout will make the same mistake again.

The Commanders offense was slow to get going Sunday, which Diggs explained was why he let out an emotional celebration when he scored. Diggs finished his Washington debut with four catches for 55 yards along with the score. He led the team with nine targets while no other pass-catcher had more than four.

Washington started slowly on offense Sunday under new offensive coordinator David Blough. The Commanders are also still trying to gel along the offensive line with left tackle Laremy Tunsil out long term because of a triceps injury.

What Jayden Daniels Said About Diggs’ Penalty

Getty Washington Commanders wideout Stefon Diggs posted four catches for 55 yards with a touchdown in his team debut.

In addition to Diggs, quarterback Jayden Daniels addressed Diggs’ penalty to reporters Sunday night.

Daniels emphasized, similar to Diggs, that the Commanders have to be better situationally. But the quarterback didn’t blame Diggs, instead accepting fault himself.

“That’s on me for not reiterating that in the huddle. So we just gotta be smart,” Daniels told the media. “There’s a time and place for everything and celebrations.

“I’m pretty sure at that point we’d of went for two, but you know, had to settle for the extra point. But as the leader and captain, man, I put that onus on myself for not reiterating that in the huddle.”

The Commanders will regroup and have another road NFC East matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. The Cowboys also suffered a division defeat Sunday to the New York Giants.