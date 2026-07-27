Stefon Diggs True Feelings on Signing with Commanders, Revealed

The Washington Commanders made some big moves this offseason, but you can make a serious argument that this roster still needs some work. That is particularly true at the wide receiver position, where things are looking pretty dire on the depth chart behind Terry McLaurin right now.

After moving on from Deebo Samuel, the Commanders haven’t found a true No. 2 wideout to come in and replace him. The good news is that there are still options available for them, with the team continually being linked to former New England Patriots pass-catcher Stefon Diggs. While Washington continues to be a rumored landing spot for Diggs, his true feelings on potentially suiting up for the team in 2026 have been revealed.

Stefon Diggs ‘Intrigued’ By Commanders in Free Agency

Diggs managed to make a remarkably quick recovery from a torn ACL that he suffered in 2024 while with the Houston Texans to get himself ready for the start of the 2025 campaign with the Pats. Working as Drake Maye’s top option in the passing game, Diggs suited up for all 17 games, catching 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns.

And yet, while Diggs was a great fit with the team, New England upgraded its wide receiver room this offseason, as it traded for A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles and signed Romeo Doubs in free agency. Diggs has been sitting on the free agent market for months now, and if there’s a team that he appears to be a good fit for (at least on paper), it’s the Commanders.

McLaurin is a de facto No. 1 wide receiver, but with Samuel gone, there isn’t a true pass-catching threat working behind him right now. Diggs could be that guy, and while Washington is clearly interested in signing him in free agency, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler revealed that the Commanders also stick out as a potential landing spot in the eyes of the four-time Pro Bowler as he sifts through his options.

“Washington is intriguing to him,” Fowler said of Diggs on “SportsCenter.” “Jayden Daniels, young quarterback, he’s from that DMV area. The rumors around the league are that Washington could add a receiver at some point to go with Terry McLaurin. Something should shake out for Diggs.”

Should the Commanders Sign Stefon Diggs?

Right now, Antonio Williams and Luke McCaffrey are the secondary wide receivers for Washington, but neither guy is a proven threat in the NFL right now. Diggs is a tried-and-true veteran who has a history of success in the pros, and while there are some serious off-field concerns surrounding him, for the right price, he’s a guy worth taking a flier on.

The Commanders have hopes of competing for a Super Bowl this season, but they aren’t going to be able to do so with McLaurin as their lone reliable wide receiver. The front office knows this is a key area of need, and Diggs fits a lot of what the team is looking for. As training camp unfolds, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see these two sides come together and agree on a contract.