Commanders Urged to Make August Decision About Deebo Samuel

They appear content to let him be one and done with the team, but the Washington Commanders have been urged to make a final decision about veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel in August, a decision one observer argues should involve making a splash move in 2026 NFL free agency.

A reunion with Samuel makes sense, according to Locked On Commanders podcast host David Harrison. He outlines a compelling case for why Samuel is a good fit for the schemes of new offensive coordinator David Blough, who is set to call a system based more on moving parts.

Movement suits Samuel’s naturally diverse skill-set, and Harrison believes “Samuel would be brought back as part of a, you know, multi-tool, multi-skilled type of weapon that David Blough could potentially unleash.”

Blough being able to utilize Samuel’s talents from multiple spots is just part of the reason Harrison is convinced a reunion is a better move for the Commanders than ignoring the warnings about another free-agent wideout, seven-time 1,000-yard receiver Stefon Diggs.

Instead, Harrison is urging the Commanders to “keep the conversation open” with Samuel, “but this is more of an August move than a July move.”

Waiting to see what they have at training camp is the sensible choice for the Commanders, but the other reasons to deter Samuel from moving to the AFC are particularly appealing.

Deebo Samuel Reunion Has Merit

Reuniting with Samuel primarily has merit because of the familiarity between player and team. As Harrison pointed out, “Washington already knows what Deebo can and can’t do, right? Even the offensive coordinator who’s new, David Blough, as you know, was on the staff before Deebo Samuel was here last year. They know each other. (Deebo) caught 72 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns last season, 75 rushing yards, another touchdown on the ground, and averaged 30.1 yards on 15 kickoff returns. Absolutely multi-tooled type of veteran. Already has a working relationship with Jayden Daniels. We know that they’re good friends, they had a good bond together. Familiarity with the organization. No questions about how he fits in the locker room. It’s great.”

The value of this much shared knowledge between Samuel and the Commanders can’t be understated. It means there wouldn’t be any adaptation period for either side of the deal, even with Blough installing a different offense to the one Samuel operated in for Kliff Kingsbury in 2025.

That new offense is a strong reason why giving Samuel another shot would be a smart move for the Commanders. He’d be working within a system more geared to taking advantage of his enduring skills and natural flexibility.

A comparison for the fit is made by Harrison, who believes Samuel “can also still give David Blough a motion player, screen target, backfield option, kickoff returner for (special team) coach (Larry) Izzo, physical receiver on possession downs. Think Kalif Raymond in Detroit under Ben Johnson, but a different style of that type of player, right?”

Samuel showcased the threat he still poses in one of those roles Harrison outlined. Specifically, as a “screen target,” when he turned this short pass into a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Day.

Getting Samuel involved again would seamlessly fit Blough’s desire to make Washington’s offense less predictable. It’s the same desire behind putting star quarterback Daniels under center more often and having him run more play-action passing concepts.

The Commanders are moving toward a scheme based on unpredictability about where their skill-players will line up before the ball is snapped, and they’ll just as much confusion about what they’ll do once the ball is in Daniels’ hands.

Few players in the NFL are more naturally suited to this brand of position-less football than Samuel. The player who became an All-Pro for the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 as a so-called ‘Wide Back,’ is still a dynamic rushing and receiving threat who can be used to fool and punish different defenses.

Harrison described how this flexible usage plan might work for Samuel under Blough: “Against lighter defenses, use them in the back field. Against more aggressive pressure defenses, use them on screens. Use motion to help identify coverage, short yardage touches.”

It’s an exciting plan, but the Commanders could still resist re-signing Samuel for a few reasons. Not the least of which involves the other versatile targets already on the roster.

Commanders Already Have Deebo Samuel Alternatives

Harrison offered a few notes of caution about Samuel returning, but none as interesting as how “A lot of the touches that would be useful for Deebo are also going to be useful for Antonio Williams, Chig Okonkwo, the running backs, and even some of the other receivers.”

It’s an excellent counterpoint because the Commanders already have big plans for 2026 NFL draft third-round pick Williams. Meanwhile, tight end Okonkwo is also tipped to be used in new ways by Blough.

Okonkwo isn’t even the only pass-catcher in the mix who has Samuel-type traits. Second-year pro Jaylin Lane is yet to live up to his full potential, but he offers similar, run, catch and return versatility, as well as greater breakaway speed, qualities that should earn him a bigger workload this year.

The presence of this many moving pieces, combined with Samuel’s age and recent injury history, are why Harrison’s note about this being “more of an August move” makes so much sense. If Samuel’s still available come August, he’s going to be tough for the Commanders to ignore.