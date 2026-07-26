Commanders Warned Off Stefon Diggs for 2 Reasons

The Washington Commanders lack another marquee wide receiver to support Terry McLaurin, and Stefon Diggs remains available in 2026 NFL free agency, so this is a perfect fit, right? Well, not exactly, when there are two good reasons why the Commanders should heed a warning about signing Diggs during training camp.

Both reasons are outlined by Locked On Commanders podcast host David Harrison. He doesn’t “believe Stefon Diggs looks at himself as kind of this aging veteran who’s got to become a role player, a third or fourth option in the elevation. I think he recently said, or my understanding is he recently said, he thinks that he’s a number two receiver. there’s not any that are better than him out there. That confidence is understandable, of course, but Washington needs the flexibility to be able to elevate people based on current performance versus reputation and all those types of things.”

Diggs’ enduring belief in his own ability makes sense after he posted the seventh 1,000-yard season of his pro career in 2025 with the New England Patriots. His ongoing ability to get open and deliver production makes Diggs an attractive target for the Commanders, but not at the expense of disrupting the progress of a promising rookie.

There’s also the added cost of handing a contract to an established talent who’s a less-than ideal scheme fit for new offensive coordinator David Blough’s system.

Stefon Diggs Deal Problematic for 2 Reasons

The Commanders beating an NFC East rival to Diggs’ signature would give them some bragging rights in the division, but the on-field issues wouldn’t be insignificant.

Most of those potential pitfalls involve how Diggs’ presence could block the path of other viable pass-catchers on the roster. Including 2026 NFL draft third-round pick Antonio Williams, who is already tipped to emulate an All-Pro in the style of offense Blough is expected to call.

Harrison pointed out that if the Commanders “want to elevate Antonio Williams over Stefon Diggs, they need to have the ability to do that knowing that there’s not going to be a veteran receiver in the locker room throwing a fit, pouting on the field, whatever it is that he might be able to do.”

The Commanders would need Diggs to fully buy into Blough’s plans. Strategies based on having star quarterback Jayden Daniels line up under center more often and using motion and play-action passing to confuse defenses and create after-catch yards for roving playmakers.

Diggs might not fit those plans for a couple of reasons. First, because there’s already a pecking order for targets, according to Harrison: “Terry is still the top dog. (Tight end) Chig Okonkwo is going to be the number two receiver, going back to that conversation. Antonio Williams is gonna get opportunities. He needs opportunities. He’s going to develop and all those things too and could end up being that wide receiver number two, right? The running backs are going to be involved in the pass game as well.”

Each of these players can be schemed open in a passing game more dependant on moving parts and deception. Yet, Diggs remains a wideout who “can win without needing manufactured touches,” per Harrison.

That’s a timeless and invaluable trait, but it hardly fits with what Blough is building. The uncertainty of how well Diggs would adapt to this offense, along with how willingly he’d accept a supporting role, gives the Commanders license to explore other options, including in-house receivers.

Commanders Should Fully Explore In-House Options

Aside from McLaurin, the Commanders don’t have another veteran pass-catcher comparable to Diggs. What they do have are a host of experienced receivers who can pose size and speed matchup problems for defenses.

Stretching the field is the purview of experienced burners Van Jefferson and the returning Dyami Brown. Meanwhile, Treylon Burks is a 6-foot-2, 225-pounder who can muscle covering defenders both before and after the catch.

Burks has already made a positive impression this offseason. Just like Brown and Jefferson, who have both merited praise from head coach Dan Quinn.

The latter will also be keeping a keen eye on the progress of second-year pro Jaylin Lane and incumbent Luke McCaffrey in the new offense. Neither player has reached their full potential, but Lane has tremendous upside in Blough’s system.

There are enough intriguing options already on the depth chart for the Commanders to eschew signing a big name this late in the offseason. Or at least to prompt them to target a better available scheme fit than Diggs.