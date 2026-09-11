Commanders’ Stefon Diggs Gives Candid Update on Jayden Daniels Connection

It’s been a couple of weeks since the Washington Commanders signed Stefon Diggs to give quarterback Jayden Daniels another weapon at wideout aside from Terry McLaurin.

Diggs and Daniels have had the last couple of weeks to build their chemistry and be on the same page for their Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Ahead of the game on Sept. 13, Diggs spoke with the media on Sept. 11 and shared an update on where his connection with Daniels stands.

“I don’t want to say the wrong thing, but reaching for perfection,” Diggs told reporters. “I can go in and say, ‘Yeah, it’s great and everything’s going to be perfect’ and that’s just not reality in the majority of cases. I just say it’s a work in progress. Let’s just say that, like a car or a heart.”

Moreover, Diggs revealed what he and Daniels need to keep doing to strive for their connection to reach perfection.

“I would say just reps, being out there, being on the same page, communicating, that open line of communication on what he likes and the consistency of it,” Diggs added. “I’ve been around the game for a long time. I know how to get open. I know how to catch the ball.

“[Daniels is] a young quarterback, but he’s a star. He’s shown this league that he can play at a high level. Just being available, being open, I don’t make it more than what it is. It’s still football at the end of the day. As a quarterback, you just want to see guys open and catching the ball. I don’t think it’s rocket science.”

Stefon Diggs on What Has Stood Out About Jayden Daniels

Last season for the New England Patriots, Diggs played 450 pass snaps, earning him an 87.5 overall PFF grade. The 32-year-old hauled in 85 receptions on 100 targets for 1,013 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Moreover, he averaged 11.9 yards per reception on the season and generated 363 yards after the catch. As Diggs and Daniels sharpen their chemistry, the veteran shared what has stood out about the Commanders quarterback.

“Just arm talent,” Diggs said. “Being your first time playing with somebody, it’s always different, seeing what a guy can do, and he can make any throw. He can put the ball anywhere, and he can stretch the field for sure. So it’s just something I’m excited about, something I’m excited to play with him. And being young quarterbacks is always a lot of fun.”

Commanders Issue Saquon Barkley Message Before Week 1

While the Commanders offense will be looking to put up points, their defense will be looking to limit the impact of Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

Since 2024, Barkley has played three games against Washington and is averaging 25.3 carries per game, leading to 142.7 rushing yards per game, 5.6 yards per carry, and five total rushing touchdowns, per StatMuse.

Speaking to the media on Sept. 9, Washington head coach Dan Quinn shared what the team must do to limit the Eagles star’s impact.

“No. 1, this is an excellent player,” Quinn told reporters. So, when you’re going back through, he’s been good against in lots of games. So, how do you play good team defense? You better tackle well and limit the explosive plays.

“One thing that’s kind of defined what he is: Good play, good play, good tackle, big one and that’s the ones you want to take those big chunk plays off the tape. If you can do that, that’ll give you your best chance, but it has to be every single down.”