Commanders Tipped to ‘Entertain’ Signing All-Pro Jeremy Chinn Replacement

Free agency success played a key role in the instant turnaround enjoyed by the Washington Commanders in 2024, but general manager Adam Peters should entertain replacing one of his best signings, hybrid safety Jeremy Chinn, with an All-Pro alternative, San Francisco 49ers starter Talanoa Hufanga.

It’s an idea proposed by Bryan Manning of USA Today’s Commanders Wire. He noted “Hufanga is only 25. Jeremy Chinn is a free agent for the Commanders. Does Washington allow Chinn to depart and sign Hufanga to a one-year prove-it deal like Chinn did one year ago? It worked out wonderfully for Chinn, who had a solid year. The Commanders will try to keep Chinn, but don’t be surprised if Peters doesn’t entertain signing Hufanga.”

Peters would at least consider Hufanga if the heavy hitter decides to enter 2025 NFL free agency. Hufanga came off the board as a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft when Peters was in the 49ers’ front office as assistant general manager.

Thanks to his familiarity with the former USC standout, Peters will know Hufanga is a slightly younger version of 26-year-old Chinn, the same roving ball of energy able to disrupt offenses from multiple spots.

Talanoa Hufanga Fits Commanders Personality on Defense

Hufanga fits the kind of personality head coach Dan Quinn and coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. are trying to cultivate on defense. Namely, a relentlessly active and eternally physical swagger defined by tough thumpers who seek and destroy in a hurry.

That description could serve as the byline for Hufanga’s pro career. He earned first-team All-Pro honors in his second season by showing off the versatility to play at the line of scrimmage and attack the backfield, like he did on this run blitz against the Denver Broncos, highlighted by ESPN’s Matt Bowen.

The Commanders need a tone-setter in the box with these kind of downhill instincts. Having Hufanga create eight-man fronts would surely plug the gaps in a weak run defense gashed for 4.8 yards per carry last season, the third-most in football.

Washington’s defense also needs a little more assurance on the back end. Particularly in one-on-one coverage matchups.

Hufanga displayed “excellent” technique and “patient footwork” on this zone rep against Washington applauded by former safety Bowen.

Plays like this are dated, but they show the true range of Hufanga’s game when he’s fully healthy. He was anything but after “a torn ACL ended his 2023 season after 10 games and forced him to miss 10 games in the 2024 season,” per Manning.

The latter compared Hufanga’s situation to that of 49ers teammate, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who is also set to enter free agency off a season-ending Achilles problem. As Manning put it, “Like Greenlaw, even though he returned to the field, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Hufanga signed a short-term prove-it deal and entered free agency again in 2026.”

Hufanga being available should at least pique the interest of Peters, even if he first explores a way to bring Chinn back for another year or two.

Jeremy Chinn Earned Chance to Return

Chinn joined linebackers Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner, along with edge-rusher Dante Fowler Jr. as veteran imports who added toughness to Washington’s defense. None played at an elite level, save for maybe Luvu, but the quartet brought resilience to an underperforming unit.

Resilience came from the flexibility of players like Chinn. He played both safety spots and sub-package linebacker, rarely letting the Commander down no matter where he lined up pre-snap.

One of his best plays was this open-field tackle of spectacular New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers in Week 9, highlighted once again by Bowen.

There are compelling reasons to bring Chinn back. Not least because his market value is projected by Spotrac.com to be $6.1 million annually for three years.

That’s reasonable for a team set to have $79,510,623 worth of space under the salary cap, but Peters might prefer another short-term project. Especially if an AFC franchise courts Chinn on the veteran market.

If not, the Commanders could afford to retain Chinn and still partner he and incumbent Quan Martin with Hufanga. This dynamic, three-safety rotation would give Quinn and Whitt greater room for creativity.