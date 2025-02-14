Ravens ‘Will Go After’ a ‘Great Kyle Hamilton Foil’ in Free Agency

Eric DeCosta wants to add a third safety to help unleash All-Pro Kyle Hamilton, so it makes sense the Baltimore Ravens general manager “will go after” Washington Commanders starter Jeremy Chinn in 2025 NFL free agency.

The prediction comes from ESPN’s Benajmin Solak, who tips the Ravens to pursue “Tre’von Moehrig, who had a strong contract year with the Raiders, and Jeremy Chinn, who is a great Kyle Hamilton foil, to revitalize the core of their defense.”

Solak believes “the Ravens’ age and lack of speed in the secondary nearly swamped their season, and they’ll be desperate to avoid a similar trap in 2025.” It’s a reasonable take after DeCosta recycled through multiple veteran safeties in 2024.

Head coach John Harbaugh eventually settled on a new starting pair, but the reshuffling came at the expense of moving Hamilton away from the line of scrimmage. He excelled in deeper areas, like Chinn, who fits as a proven starter also able to operate at several spots.

Jeremy Chinn a Logical Supporting Act for Kyle Hamilton

Chinn’s skill-set mirrors a lot of what Hamilton does, even if not quite at the same high levels. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder is bulky enough to play in the box, but he also has the range to align in the slot or roam the deep third.

No matter where played, Chinn became a natural enforcer for the Commanders. Like when he put this big hit on wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17.

Plays like are common for one of the most versatile players in the league. Yet, Chinn did some of his best work playing as a deep safety.

A signature play was this open-field tackle on dynamic New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers. It was highlighted by ESPN’s Matt Bowen to illustrate how Chinn was able to “Stay home/run the alley when Nabers reverses field on the WR screen.”

The way Chinn broke from deep and got downhill in a hurry means the Ravens could trust him to replace Hamilton on the back end. That’s provided the 26-year-old doesn’t stay with the Commanders, something Solak’s colleague Dan Graziano thinks will happen.

It’s a sound prediction since Chinn is still needed in Washington, and he chose the Commanders last offseason because of an eagerness to play for head coach Dan Quinn. Perhaps the Ravens could sway Chinn, but it would surely take more than the promise of a role as the third safety up.

Ravens Need New Thinking at Safety

DeCosta thinks adding another safety “would be really good for” Baltimore’s defense because it would add “multiplicity,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Mixing up looks and personnel groupings with hybrid players has been a hallmark of Ravens defenses for decades, but there are other reasons to pursue Chinn. Reasons like Hamilton’s fellow starter Ar’Darius Washington being a free agent and in a position to cash in after a breakout campaign.

Washington’s a restricted free agent, so he’d fetch compensation if he left, but the Ravens also need to address Hamilton’s long-term future. The 14th pick in the 2022 NFL draft is entering the final year of his rookie deal, but he’s primed to get a market-destroying next contract after counting Chinn’s Commanders teammate, NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, among his biggest fans.

Adding another starter-ready safety would be a smart move, but DeCosta’s recent track record at the position is suspect. He signed former All-Pro Eddie Jackson last July, but the ex-Chicago Bears standout was released mid-season.

Meanwhile, another veteran, Marcus Williams, struggled to stay off the bench. The 28-year-old became a forgotten figure following the emergence of Washington, as well as Hamilton redefining his game.

Swiping Chinn off the market would be a minor coup for DeCosta after more than a few recent misses in free agency.