Blockbuster Trade Pitch Sends Commanders All-Pro WR to AFC West

Have things really gotten this bad between the Washington Commanders and NFL All-Pro wide receiver Terry McLaurin?

We all know McLaurin wants — and deserves — a new contract extension. Why he doesn’t have one yet is only known to the higher ups in the Commanders organization.

Now, with McLaurin no longer participating in voluntary offseason workouts and expressing his frustration with the organization publicly, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put forward a series of trade proposals involving McLaurin, including one that sends him to the Los Angeles Chargers and turns the AFC West franchise into an instant Super Bowl contender.

While some of Knox’s trade pitches didn’t make sense — like going to the Pittsburgh Steelers or Arizona Cardinals — landing with the Chargers and a dynamic, young quarterback like Justin Herbert does.

Good morning! We made it to Friday and what a great day to pay Terry McLaurin, @Commanders !! #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/opZpUogSzH — Hilary (@HilareeBanks) June 6, 2025

The Chargers are also a team where there’s no clear cut WR1 and in Knox’s trade proposal, they wind up with a haul. In the McLaurin-to-Hollywood scenario, the Commanders get a 2026 second round pick, 2026 fourth round pick and wide receiver Quentin Johnston, a 2023 first round pick, in exchange for McLaurin.