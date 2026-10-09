Commanders Get Mixed Bag of Injury News on Terry McLaurin & Stefon Diggs

The Washington Commanders have crawled out to another slow start this season, with injuries playing a big role in their struggles. Jayden Daniels‘ elbow injury has obviously been the biggest storyline for the Commanders, and while he is on track to return to action in Week 5, there are some big questions when it comes to the rest of the offense.

Daniels’ top two options in the passing game, Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs, are both banged up heading into the weekend, and it remains to be seen if either one of them will play on Sunday. Based on the team’s attendance at its final practice of the week, it seems like McLaurin and Diggs are heading in opposite directions when it comes to their respective Week 5 availability.

Terry McLaurin Seen at Commanders Practice; Stefon Diggs Not Present

Washington made it a goal to get Daniels more help in the passing game this offseason, which led the front office to bring Diggs to town to help out alongside McLaurin in the wide receiver room. While the passing attack hasn’t managed to do much this season (thanks to Daniels getting injured after just six quarters of action), McLaurin and Diggs have gotten off to decent starts when considering the circumstances.

Diggs has been the anchor of the group so far, as he’s suited up in all four games, catching 18 passes for 170 yards and three scores. McLaurin missed the team’s Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London, but he still has 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown through three games.

McLaurin has been dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered at practice last week, while Diggs has also recently picked up his own bothersome hamstring ailment. On Thursday, McLaurin did not practice, while Diggs got some work in on a limited basis. Things flipped on Friday, though, as McLaurin was spotted at practice, but Diggs was nowhere to be seen.

“Terry McLaurin is out here today. Stefon Diggs is not,” John Keim of ESPN shared in a post on X alongside a photo of McLaurin on the practice field, which was snapped during the open media portion of the team’s action.

Commanders Rule Out Stefon Diggs for Week 5

Getty Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Shortly after this update was shared, head coach Dan Quinn ruled out Diggs for Sunday, but he did note that McLaurin was trending in the right direction. Being without Diggs hurts, but getting McLaurin back, in addition to Daniels under center, would have to be considered a net positive for Washington.

A big divisional contest against the 3-1 New York Giants looms for the Commanders, but it is important to note that the Giants won’t have starting quarterback Jaxson Dart on the field. Assuming key guys like Daniels and McLaurin can play and make it through the game unscathed, Washington finds itself in a good spot to get back in the win column in Week 5, even without Diggs on the field.