Commanders Announce Terry McLaurin Injury Update Ahead of Giants Game

The Washington Commanders are dealing with a plethora of injuries and are coming off a 30-13 loss in London during their Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

Washington now sits at 1-3 overall entering Week 5, when they’ll be back home and gearing up for a pivotal matchup against the New York Giants.

Ahead of the divisional showdown, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke to the media Wednesday and gave some key injury updates.

One of those updates involved wide receiver and top playmaker Terry McLaurin, who is extremely important to the team’s offensive dynamic.

McLaurin missed the London game due to a hamstring injury, but it looks like he’s progressing in the right direction.

Quinn revealed that McLaurin will begin working off to the side during practice Wednesday. While his status could remain in doubt for Sunday if he can’t log limited or full participation Thursday and Friday, it doesn’t seem like a return is too far off.

The Commanders will likely have a clearer outlook on his status for Sunday’s game by Friday.

Is Jayden Daniels Playing This Weekend?

Another notable injury status is quarterback Jayden Daniels, especially after veteran backup Marcus Mariota suffered an injury in Week 4 and is set to miss several weeks.

As of now, Daniels appears to be on track to return Sunday after missing the past two games. He’ll wear a brace on his elbow that he’ll likely keep using for the rest of the season.

Quinn noted Tuesday that the plan is for Daniels to practice all week. If everything goes well, he’ll make his return for a Washington team that needs to start stringing together some wins in an NFC East division that seems wide open at this point.