Commanders Announce Stefon Diggs Injury Update Ahead of Giants Game

The Washington Commanders are coming off a 30-13 Week 4 loss in London against the Indianapolis Colts.

They now enter Sunday at 1-3 overall and will host the New York Giants in their third divisional matchup of the season.

Washington is currently dealing with a string of injuries. While the team got good news Thursday when star quarterback Jayden Daniels confirmed his return after a two-game absence, several other key players remain questionable.

Commanders Announce Stefon Diggs Injury Update

One of those players is veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs, whose status remains in question. He missed practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury and, according to the Commanders’ injury report, did not practice again Thursday, despite reporters seeing him on the field.

Via Tashan Reed of The Washington Post: “Diggs was working off to the side after warmups today, so that’s why he’s listed as DNP. He was in full uniform.”

Diggs was working off to the side after warmups today, so that’s why he’s listed as DNP. He was in full uniform. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) October 8, 2026

Fellow starting wide receiver Terry McLaurin is also dealing with a hamstring injury and did not practice Thursday. Both players now face uncertainty about their availability for Sunday’s game.

Friday will be a key day for both players. If neither can participate in at least a limited practice, the Commanders will likely rule them out.

Diggs’ 2026 Season With Commanders

After spending last season with the New England Patriots, where he led the team in receiving en route to a Super Bowl appearance, Diggs signed with the Commanders this offseason.

Through four games, Diggs has caught passes from three different quarterbacks: Daniels, Marcus Mariota and rookie Athan Kaliakmanis.

Diggs has hauled in 18 receptions on 31 targets for 170 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 9.4 yards per catch.