Trade Pitch Brings $44 Million Former First Round Pick to Commanders

The Washington Commanders got an unexpected surprise in 2024 when tight end Zach Ertz showed up and balled out. Ertz not only regained the form that made him a 3-time Pro Bowler for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2010s, but wound up second on the team in receiving with 66 receptions for 654 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Ertz played on a 1-year, $3 million contract in 2024. He was rewarded for his big season with a 1-year, $6.25 million contract for 2025.

While Ertz is the answer at tight end right now, he’s probably not the answer for the future — and if he doesn’t hold up in 2025, no one on the Commanders should act surprised. Ertz turns 35 years old in November and has a history of injury issues.

That’s a big reason why Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks the Commanders should try and swing a trade for Atlanta Falcons tight end and former first round pick Kyle Pitts, who appears to be on the trading block as the Falcons continue a massive rebuild in 2025.

In Knox’s proposed trade, the Commanders get Pitts in exchange for a 2026 third round pick and a 2027 seventh round pick.