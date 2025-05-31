Trade Pitch Brings $44 Million Former First Round Pick to Commanders

The Washington Commanders got an unexpected surprise in 2024 when tight end Zach Ertz showed up and balled out. Ertz not only regained the form that made him a 3-time Pro Bowler for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2010s, but wound up second on the team in receiving with 66 receptions for 654 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Ertz played on a 1-year, $3 million contract in 2024. He was rewarded for his big season with a 1-year, $6.25 million contract for 2025.
While Ertz is the answer at tight end right now, he’s probably not the answer for the future — and if he doesn’t hold up in 2025, no one on the Commanders should act surprised. Ertz turns 35 years old in November and has a history of injury issues.
That’s a big reason why Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks the Commanders should try and swing a trade for Atlanta Falcons tight end and former first round pick Kyle Pitts, who appears to be on the trading block as the Falcons continue a massive rebuild in 2025.
In Knox’s proposed trade, the Commanders get Pitts in exchange for a 2026 third round pick and a 2027 seventh round pick.
“Ertz, who will turn 35 in November, isn’t a long-term answer for the Commanders,” Knox wrote on May 30. “Pitts could be, and even if (Ben) Sinnott starts playing up to his draft status, having two potent tight ends would be valuable. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury could have a lot of fun scheming up mismatches with Pitts, Sinnott, Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel in the passing game.”
Trading for Pitts would also solve the Commanders’ problem of not really having a WR3. The Ertz-Pitts duo would be a potent second option — as would Samuel — and both are definitely better than the group of receivers currently behind McLaurin and Samuel.
Pitts has one season left on his 4-year, $32.9 million rookie contract after the Falcons picked up his fifth-year option at $10.8 million for 2025 — the Commanders have approximately $21 million in cap space still available.
Pitts, Falcons Made History in 2021 NFL Draft
Pitts made history in the 2021 NFL draft when the Falcons selected him with the No. 4 overall pick out of the University of Florida. It’s the highest a tight end has been drafted in NFL history.
Pitts, 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, was a 2-time All-SEC pick and won the John Mackey Award in 2020 at the University of Florida, where he scored 18 touchdowns over 3 seasons in 32 career games. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds at Pro Day, further cementing his record-setting draft position.
Pitts made the Pro Bowl as a rookie with 68 receptions, 1,206 yards and 1 touchdown. In the 3 seasons since, he’s averaged 42 receptions and 541 yards with 9 total touchdowns.
Consistent QB Play Issue for Pitts, Falcons
Pitts had his best NFL season as a rookie with former NFL MVP Matt Ryan starting all 17 games at quarterback in his last season in Atlanta.
In the ensuing 3 seasons, the Falcons have started 5 quarterbacks. None of them have been very good — a group made up of Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, past-his-prime Kirk Cousins and rookie Michael Penix Jr. to close out 2024. It’s maybe the main reason the Falcons haven’t had a winning season or made the playoffs since 2017.
