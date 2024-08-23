Commanders Could Still Be in Play for NFL All-Pro Wide Receiver

The Washington Commanders made a big move in trading former first-round pick Jahan Dotson to the Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 22.

An even bigger move might be in the works.

On Thursday, the San Francisco Chronicle’s Mike Silver went on KNBR 104.5-FM in San Francisco and said that the Commanders making a trade for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver and NFL All-Pro Brandon Aiyuk could be back in play.

“My updated information is that everything is still on the table, including all the trades you’ve heard about… That Steelers scenario… I wouldn’t rule out Washington,” Silver said.

The 49ers previously gave Aiyuk permission to seek trade proposals from the Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, but according to NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco the Commanders and Steelers both dropped out of the running at the beginning of August because the price was too high.

Aiyuk is one of the NFL’s elite wide receivers and has spent the time since the 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII openly campaigning to be paid in line with the NFL’s best at his position.

According to Spotrac, Aiyuk’s market value currently sits at $27.1 million per season and would have him in line for a 4-year, $109.8 million contract extension.

Connection With Daniels Put Commanders in Mix

Aiyuk’s connection with Commanders rookie quarterback and 2024 NFL draft No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels seemed to be what put the franchise on the list of possible trade destinations.

Daniels and Aiyuk were teammates for one season at Arizona State in 2019, when Daniels was a true freshman and Aiyuk was a senior. It also ended up being the most important season of Aiyuk’s football career in terms of making it to the NFL.

That season, Aiyuk exploded for 65 receptions for 1,192 yards and 8 touchdowns catching with Daniels as his quarterback — part of a season in which Aiyuk had 1,870 all-purpose yards and was named All-Pac-12.

That season propelled Aiyuk into the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, where he was selected No. 25 overall by the 49ers.

Highlight of the night! 🔱 Jayden Daniels throws a 81 yard TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk! November 23rd, 2019 Arizona State- 31

6 Oregon-28 pic.twitter.com/68UYEhPuYd — West Coast College Sports Guy (@Pac12fan10) August 22, 2024

Obtaining Aiyuk Would Come at High Price

Aiyuk’s new contract wouldn’t be the only cost for the Commanders in a trade.

According to Maiocco, the package for Aiyuk needs to include a veteran wide receiver and draft picks for the 49ers. The Commanders have one elite veteran wide receiver on the roster with Terry McLaurin, a fan favorite and steady presence in the locker room. McLaurin also has four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons with eight different starting quarterbacks in that time.

Beyond that, Dotson was the Commanders’ next best option before his trade, but the franchise drafted two pass-catchers early in the 2024 NFL draft; Kansas State tight end Ben Sinnott in the second round and Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey in the third round.

With Dotson now gone, the two other wide receivers listed as starters are Dyami Brown, who has 29 career receptions for 476 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Olamide Zaccheus, who had a career-high 40 receptions for 533 yards and 3 touchdowns with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022.