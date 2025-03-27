Commanders Urged to Trade for $25 Million Super Bowl Champion DE

At the 2 most important defensive positions on the field, the Washington Commanders now have more questions than answers.

At cornerback, Marshon Lattimore is set to make $36.5 million over the last 2 years of his contract even though he’s done little to produce at that type of number and is arguably no longer capable of being a team’s lockdown corner.

At edge rusher, the Commanders let their NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys poach their sacks leader from 2024, Dante Fowler, on a 1-year, $6 million contract.

It begs the question … what’s going on with the front office and why can’t the Commanders get right this offseason?

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon thinks the Commanders could get back on track by making a trade for undervalued Cleveland Browns edge rusher and Super Bowl champion Ogbo Okoronkwo.

“Adding another dedicated edge-rusher to help replace Fowler would be wise,” Gagnon wrote. “Making a play for (Trey) Hendrickson would also be logical for the Commanders. They should also take a long look at Ogbo Okoronkwo of the Cleveland Browns this offseason. The Browns signed Okoronkwo to a three-year, $19 million contract during the 2023 offseason but have largely kept him in a rotational role since. He’s likely to stay in that role after Cleveland signed Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and the Browns could view him as expendable.”