Commanders Trade Pitch Swaps Draft Pick for Ravens All-Pro

Adding All-Pro talent at key spots on offense has been a theme for the Washington Commanders in 2025, but an interesting trade pitch could put one more marquee name into a position group in need of some star power.

The scenario involves the Commanders swapping a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft for Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. He’d join a depth chart already brimming with numbers, but there’s still room for a clutch chain-mover and prolific playmaker in the red zone.

Andrews still ticks those boxes, even after a tough end to his seventh season with the Ravens. A high-profile error in the playoffs, as well as age and the possibility of a bloated next contract should tempt the Ravens to deal for the right offer.

The Commanders have their own incentive to make the right offer and get a stud pass-catcher who would eventually replace ageing but still effective incumbent Zach Ertz.

Commanders Have Room for Mark Andrews

While Ertz is still a productive member of the supporting cast for quarterback Jayden Daniels, he’s also 34 and set to be a free agent next year. That should concern the Commanders since Ertz is the only viable receiving tight end on the roster.

He shares the rotation with John Bates and Ben Sinnott. Bates is something of a hidden gem as a punishing blocker, but he’s one-dimensional at the position.

The same weakness is shared by Sinnott, who became a key part of the blocking schemes as a rookie last season. Some of the 22-year-old’s best blocks were highlighted by Josh Norris of Underdog Fantasy.

While these plays are invaluable, the Commanders have the right to expect more of a receiving threat from a second-round pick. If they can’t get that from Sinnott, Andrews would surely be the extra dynamic pass-catcher this offense is missing.

The 30-year-old would also get the fresh start he needs after the way last season ended.

Veteran Needs a Change

He’s given years to the Ravens, posting impressive numbers and making countless clutch contributions, but pending free agent Andrews risks being remembered for the catch he didn’t make. Namely, failing to reel in what would have been the game-tying two-point conversion against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Playoffs.

The drop was out of character for a receiver who has usually been a model of consistency. He still caught a career-best 11 touchdowns last season, while also converting 39 of his 55 grabs into first downs, per Pro Football Reference.

Those are the numbers of a quarterback-friendly target. One who still has a lot left to offer in an offense dedicated to Daniels spreading the ball around amongst a host of proven commodities.

They include All-Pro wideout Deebo Samuel and five-time 1,000-yard receiver Terry McLaurin. The latter is still waiting on a new contract, but McLaurin isn’t about to lose his role as a key skill player in coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s offense.

What Kingsbury needs to do is find ways to riff with the formula that helped Daniels be named Offensive Rookie of the Year. One way is to use multiple-tight end sets more often.

It would be a more effective personnel grouping with Pro Bowl-level pass-catchers Ertz and Andrews sharing the field. That pairing should be enough for the Commanders to trade for a player who’s a free agent next year.

Paying Andrews after this season, when general manager Adam Peters is also trying to pay Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil, will be tricky. Yet, it would also be worth the effort for a franchise that must keep Daniels surrounded with weapons.