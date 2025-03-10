Commanders Trade 3 Picks for $42.6 Million Jayden Daniels Protector

Getting better around Jayden Daniels starts up front, a fact not lost on the Washington Commanders, who are trading three picks, one in the 2025 NFL draft and two for 2026, to the Houston Texans for Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Terms of the deal were reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Monday, March 10. He revealed the Commanders will send a “2nd rounder and a fourth rounder next year to the #Texans, plus a third rounder this year. Houston sends back a fourth rounder and Laremy Tunsil.”

It’s a blockbuster deal, but a price worth paying to protect the prized asset of the franchise. Daniels was named Offensive Rookie of the Year after transforming the Commanders from a 4-13 team to one competing in the NFC Championship Game, so he’s the future.

The Commanders to go from strength to strength if they’re going to stay competitive. That means keeping him clean, a specialist of Tunsil’s ever since he entered the pros as the 13th player drafted in 2016.

Tunsil’s into a shutdown left tackle, but his skills come at a premium. His hefty contract will be newsworthy after Commanders general manager Adam Peters was accused of overpaying for a replacement for veteran defensive tackle Jonathan Allen earlier in free agency.

This article will be updated.