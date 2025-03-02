Commanders Get Warning on Contract Extension for $71.5 Million All-Pro WR

The Washington Commanders took the first big swing of the NFL offseason on March 1 by trading a 2025 fifth round pick for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver and NFL All-Pro Deebo Samuel.

As long as the Commanders don’t offer Samuel a contract extension it could end being one of the best moves of the offseason as well.

“The first 2025 off-season NFL trade: San Francisco has agreed to send standout wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a fifth-round pick, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account. “Like any trade agreed to now, it cannot be processed until the new league year begins Wednesday, March 12.”

Samuel is in the final season of the 3-year, $71.55 million contract extension he signed with the 49ers in 2022 and due $17.5 million in 2025 — of which the Commanders will pay the entirety of.

Offering another extension before Samuel’s shown he can once again be not only a productive player but also a decent teammate would not make much sense for Washington, who will be a Super Bowl contender this season, and should be avoided at all costs.

“San Francisco will absorb a $31,550,012 dead money hit on this year’s salary cap,” ESPN’s John Keim and Nick Wagoner wrote. “Samuel, who has one year remaining on his contract, will count $17.5 million on Washington’s salary cap. It’s possible the Commanders extend his deal.”

Samuel Has Unique Connection With Commanders

It probably shouldn’t have been as much of a surprise as it was when Samuel was dealt to the Commanders — he has a unique connection to the front office. Washington general manager Adam Peters was working for the 49ers for all of Samuel’s career until 2024, first as vice president of player personnel then as assistant general manager.

Samuel has been one of the NFL’s most versatile and dangerous offensive threats for the last 5 seasons, including a breakout season with 1,770 yards of total offense and 14 touchdowns in 2021, when he was named NFL All-Pro and a Pro Bowler.

Calculated Risk Could Pay Off in Big Way

Samuel’s massive salary means the Commanders are taking on a big risk — but they’re only doing it for one year. After Washington made it to the NFC Championship Game in 2024 with just one elite wide receiver in Terry McLaurin, the upside to getting second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels a player like Samuel could be playing in the Super Bowl.

The bigger risk with Samuel is how he might affect the locker room if he doesn’t think things are going his way. This offseason’s trade request was the second one he’s made in the last 5 years and he was a fountain of distractions for the 49ers in 2024 while putting up just 51 receptions for 670 yards and 3 touchdowns.

“Samuel’s frustration with his and the team’s struggles boiled over a couple of times in 2024,” Keim and Wagoner wrote. “In a November win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Samuel confronted kicker Jake Moody after his third missed field goal of the game. When long snapper Taybor Pepper stepped in to defend Moody, it led to a back-and-forth with some small shoves before the sides were separated … In December, Samuel tweeted that was ‘not struggling at all just not getting the ball!’ as complaints about his lack of production began to accumulate.”