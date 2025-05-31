Commanders ‘Considered’ Using 1st-Rd Pick on OTAs Star

They selected Josh Conerly Jr. with the 29th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but the Washington Commanders “considered” using their first-round selection on a player who has been one of the stars of OTAs this offseason.

Second-round pick cornerback Trey Amos was under consideration as a first-rounder, according to Commanders.com Senior Writer Zach Selby. He pointed out how “Amos made the most of his snaps in seven-on-seven drills” at OTAs, with the former Ole Miss standout holding “his own against several of the team’s veterans.”

Going into detail about some of Amos’ best moments during workouts, Selby described how the corner “managed to stay upright after his feet got tangled with Michael Gallup and got under a tipped pass for an interception on the second play of the drill. He nearly got a second one later in the day while working against Luke McCaffrey and kept up with Deebo Samuel when lined up against him.”

Moments like these have helped inform the Commanders’ plans for Amos. Coaches already have a definite idea about where best to deploy the 23-year-old in this season’s secondary.

CB Arguably a Bigger Draft Need Than OT for Commanders

They went offensive tackle first, but the Commanders could’ve been forgiven for drafting a cornerback in Round 1. The latter position was arguably a bigger draft need than addressing the edges of the O-line.

That had already been taken care of by the blockbuster trade to acquire an All-Pro blindside protector for sensational second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels. Adding a five-time Pro Bowler alongside Super Bowl-winner Andrew Wylie and last season’s promising rookie Brandon Coleman gave the Commanders ample options at the position, enough to wait until the later rounds for more tackle help instead of taking Conerly.

There are also numbers at cornerback, a group led by four-time Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore. The problem is he struggled mightily after arriving via trade midway through last season.

Lattimore needs to up his game, while the Commanders could also offload a former first-round pick at the position. That decision would leave them relying on Lattimore and a respected veteran signed from the New England Patriots during free agency.

The depth chart needs an infusion of youth and playmaking talent. Amos can provide both in a clearly defined role next to another young corner whose position could be changing.

Commanders Have Clear Vision for Trey Amos

Head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. already know exactly where Amos fits within an evolving defensive backfield. Their plans were explained by Selby, who made clear how “Although general manager Adam Peters said Amos is an all-around cornerback, the Commanders primarily view him as a perimeter defender. As shown during his reps against Samuel, his large frame allows him to be physical at the line of scrimmage with bigger receivers. Amos still has months before he is ready to be a regular defensive contributor, but he’s off to a good start.”

This is a good scheme fit for a 6-foot-1, 190-pounder who likes to get handsy at the line of scrimmage. Amos staying on the outside also makes it more likely 2024 breakout gem Mike Sainristil is set to return to the slot, where his versatility can be used in more creative ways.

It’s all good in theory, but the plan will depend on a number of factors, none as important as Amos staying healthy. That proved a challenge during his collegiate days with the Rebels, when Amos dealt with a lingering back injury that didn’t scare Peters during the pre-draft process.

The Commanders will be rewarded for taking a risk if Amos carries his OTAs form into the regular season and plays like a first-rounder.