‘Class Act’ Sends Patriots Message After Lucrative NFC Move

Jonathan Jones
A well-respected veteran said goodbye to the New England Patriots after moving to the NFC in 2025 NFL free agency.

He’s no longer a member of the New England Patriots, but Jonathan Jones isn’t bitter. Instead, the cornerback is grateful, but admitted the time is right to move on, after agreeing a lucrative deal to become one of two members of the Pats’ defense to join the Washington Commanders in 2025 NFL free agency on Wednesday, March 12.

Veteran Jones will be joined in the NFC East by flexible defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. He also agreed terms on a one-year contract.

Jones will get “$5.5 million, with another $1 million in incentives,” according to ESPN’s John Keim and Jeremy Fowler. It’s solid money for a tough and versatile player who commanded respect among the Patriots.

The feeling was reciprocal, based on Jones’ farewell message posted on Instagram (h/t Mike Kadlick of Patriots on CLNS Media): “New England, I can’t begin to express how much these last nine years have meant to me. As a young, undrafted kid out of Auburn, I came in with everything to prove. This organization took me in, believed in me, and gave me the opportunity to live out my dream. Together, we won two Super Bowls, overcame challenges, and created memories that will stay with me forever.”

Jones concluded with the words, “New England will always be home. I will forever be a Patriot. Thank you for everything.”

Becoming a leader in the locker room and a key part of defenses on the field earned Jones the right to a fond farewell. Even if the 31-year-old knew the time was right to find a new home.

Respected Jonathan Jones Ready for Move

Jones has no ill will toward the Patriots, but he told the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan, “I’m feeling good. It was time for a new start.”

The Pats are also making a new start, but they are sure to miss a player who was valuable in many ways. As Keim’s colleague Mike Reiss put it, Jones “leaves as a 2-time Super Bowl champ whose play and leadership evolved to the point he would break down the team in the locker room after Ws. Class act, all around.”

Reiss’ comments were echoed by Mike Giardi of the Boston Sports Journal. He pointed out Jones “did whatever was asked of him and did it well.”

Among the many things the Patriots asked Jones to do was play multiple spots. His roving brief for 2024 included “422 snaps outside, 139 in slot,” according to 106.7 The Fan’s Grant Paulsen.

There was no longer room for Jones after the Patriots snagged standout corner Carlton Davis in a deal worth $54 million, per Spotrac.com. Davis is part of a shakeup defensively under new head coach Mike Vrabel and Terrell Williams.

The changes extend from the secondary to style and personnel up front, leaving no space for Wise.

Deatrich Wise Jr. Odd Man Out Along New-Look Defensive Line

Vrabel and Williams want a more active D-line, a desire that explains the signing of athletic edge-rusher Harold Landry III. More changes followed when the Pats snagged relentless interior disruptor Milton Williams from the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, wrecking a free agency narrative in the process.

Wise wasn’t deemed a fit, despite his ability to play both defensive end and tackle. He’s been highly effective whenever he slides inside, like when he pushed the pocket and sacked Aaron Rodgers against the New York Jets in Week 8, per The QB List’s Ben Brown.

A skill like this belongs to the Commanders now, after Wise agreed “a 1-year contract, per source. Value up to $5M,” according to Ben Standig of The Athletic. Wise will be joined by former Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who also got a one-year deal on Wednesday, per Fowler.

Goldman and Wise join an overhaul of a defensive front that began with the Commanders being accused of overpaying a $45 million replacement for Jonathan Allen. Like Washington, the Patriots are undergoing their own transition defensively.

While the change can yield improvement, veterans the quality of Wise and Jones will be missed.

James Dudko covers the New York Giants, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens for Heavy.com. He has covered the NFL and world soccer since 2011, with bylines at FanSided, Prime Time Sports Talk and Bleacher Report before joining Heavy in 2021. More about James Dudko

