Commanders Get Positive Update About Stefon Diggs Alternative

He’s open to joining the Washington Commanders and solving the team’s biggest problem on offense, but Stefon Diggs isn’t the only option for the Burgundy and Gold in 2026 NFL free agency. Not after a positive update about a six-time Pro Bowl alternative to the All-Pro wide receiver.

That’s according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who told his colleague John Keim on an episode of “The John Keim Report,” how “Keenan Allen, you know, I’ve heard Keenan Allen’s name chattered about a little bit. I don’t know what’s going on there or if they end up signing a player like that, but, you know, you got guys that you can come in that aren’t necessarily burners on the outside, but they can play multiple spots and be really productive and move the chains.”

Allen’s credentials as a quarterback-friendly target are rock solid, but there are lingering questions about where he wants to go in this veteran market. Fortunately, Fowler provided a positive update about the 34-year-old’s preference for his next team.

It’s an update the Commanders should find difficult to ignore, even though Fowler also noted Diggs “wants to be in Washington. I think he’s made that pretty clear,” and the Maryland native has already revealed his own talks with the NFC East outfit.

Keenan Allen a Strong Stefon Diggs Alternative

Allen is well into the winter of his pro career, but he’s still a highly competent catch machine. One who has six 1,000-yard seasons to his credit, just one shy of the seven tallied by Diggs.

The issue is one of availability. Namely, whether Allen would be willing to break an almost career-long streak of playing on the West Coast. Fowler’s answer should have the Commanders on high alert.

He told Keim, “I remember last free agency, I heard that he wanted to stay on the West Coast and did, (but) this year I haven’t heard that as much. That doesn’t mean he might not want to, but he has come around to coming on the East Coast and playing, but I think at this stage, you know, he feels like his game ages well, you know, he’s not a speed guy. He’s not a 43 runner, but he can get open and he can run routes, you know. So, as long as he can still do that and help a young quarterback, I think it would be enticing to him.”

Fowler’s identified the key traits the Commanders shouldn’t ignore about Allen. Namely, how he doesn’t need speed to beat coverage, but he still knows how to body defensive backs and find the holes in zones.

Allen showed the Commanders the essence of his game in Week 5 last season, when the then-Los Angeles Chargers wideout found room underneath and kept the sticks moving on 3rd-and-6.

What Allen represents are the quick and easy completions young Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels needs to help navigate a difficult crossroads this early in his career. A moment where his elite status is being questioned amid concerns about injuries and learning a new offense.

Those challenges will be easier to overcome if Daniels is throwing to the right targets.

Commanders Still Looking for Receiver Help

The conversation between Fowler and Keim revealed the Commanders remain committed to considering any experienced receiver they believe can still help Daniels. It’s a process that could even involve trading for one of Diggs’ former teammates with the New England Patriots.

This willingness to turn over every rock shows general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn are at least mildly concerned about their depth chart at receiver. Any concerns are somewhat surprising after the flurry of moves made at the position this offseason.

Those moves include reuniting with Dyami Brown and signing veteran burner Van Jefferson. Peters also used a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft to snag Antonio Williams, a rookie expected to be used like an All-Pro in first-year coordinator David Blough’s offense.

What’s missing is a truly prolific proven commodity. Somebody with Allen’s track record to help Daniels shed a sticky statistic by making simpler reads and quicker throws.