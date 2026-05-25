Commanders Urged to Pursue Trade for Veteran WR

Coming off an injury-ridden 2025 season, the Washington Commanders are eager to get back to a competitive state in the NFC this year. As the front office continues to tweak the roster, they’ve been called on to bolster the depth at a key position.

In a recent column for Bleacher Report, Kristopher Knox broke down one move every NFL team needs to make before the offseason comes to a close. For the Commanders, it was pull off a trade for San Francisco 49ers‘ wideout Brandon Aiyuk.

“The Washington Commanders need a reliable receiver opposite Terry McLaurin, but they didn’t add one before drafting Antonio Williams in the third round. However, trading for Brandon Aiyuk could help address this particular need,” Knox wrote.

Wide receiver is an area of need after veteran Deebo Samuel likely isn’t returning to the team in free agency. While Williams does appear to be turning heads in his early days with the Commanders, he is still just a rookie. If Washington wants to get back to the postseason in 2026, they’ll need to provide Jayden Daniels with an established WR alongside Terry McLaurin.

Commanders Have a Window of Opportunity to Trade for Brandon Aiyuk

If the Commanders do have a desire to bring in Aiyuk, the path to acquiring him doesn’t come with much resistance. While discussing the veteran receiver’s future following the NFL Draft, 49ers GM John Lynch made it clear they are open to hearing any and all offers.

“We’re available. Give us a call,” Lynch said. “And like I said earlier, I think it’s the prudent thing to do. He’s an extremely talented player. He’s been an extremely effective player in our league; situation didn’t work itself out here. That’s not to say that it can’t be rekindled somewhere else. And we’d be happy to do something with anyone if the opportunity presented itself.”

Aiyuk, 28, is coming off an extended stretch on the sidelines. He hasn’t been in action since 2024, when he recorded 374 yards and zero touchdowns across seven games with the 49ers.

Commanders Give up Minimal Assets in Brandon Aiyuk Mock Trade

Between his current standing with the 49ers and his contract situation, the price tag for Aiyuk in a trade isn’t much. The question remains if the Commanders are willing to part with assets in a move that comes with such risk.

As the Aiyuk saga continues, a mock trade surfaced that landed him in Washington. In the scenario, the Commanders acquire the veteran WR and a sixth-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft.

One thing that could push Washington to make such a trade is Aiyuk’s ties to a key member of the organization. He has a history with Daniels, as the two played together in college at Arizona State.

Still with some time before training camp gets underway, the Commanders aren’t in any rush to go all-in on Aiyuk. There remains a handful of interesting names on the open market, not to mention Washington might be hoping he gets released so they can sign him at a more team-friendly price.