Ex-Commanders Von Miller Gets Strong Take After Cowboys Move

After being part of the Washington Commanders‘ defense last season, Von Miller will face his former team twice this 2026 NFL campaign after signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

Last season with the Commanders, Miller played 420 total snaps on defense, leading to a 64.4 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, he generated 36 total pressures, 10 sacks, 22 hurries, and four QB hits while also recording 14 solo tackles.

Miller will look to bring the same production he showed in Washington to Dallas as he aims to get back to the playoffs with the Cowboys this campaign. Nonetheless, Kevin Clark of ESPN gave the former Commanders pass rusher a strong take on what he expects from the veteran this season.

“I don’t see how Von Miller can be anything other than an addition,” Clark said on the Aug. 17 edition of “First Take.” “Now, he’s not the 2020 Von Miller [and] he’s not 2016 Von Miller. But he had more sacks than anybody on the Cowboys did last year. [Miller] was a third-down specialist.

“He’s Suns Shaq; he’s not Celtics Shaq [and] he’s not Heat Shaq; he’s certainly not Magic Shaq. He’s Suns Shaq. That’s OK when you’re trying to just add these pieces in August. Not everybody’s able to add an Aaron Donald, but you can add a Von Miller.”

Washington Will Need to Keep Eye Out on Cowboys’ Defense

Moreover, with the Commanders playing the Cowboys twice and the Cowboys’ defense last season being their Achilles’ heel, that might change this campaign.

Washington will now need to prepare for the veteran Miller in pass-rush situations, but other aspects will need to put the Commanders’ offense on alert when they play Dallas on Sept. 20 and Jan. 10, 2027.

“I like what [the Cowboys have] been able to do,” Clark added. “Quinnen Williams, I think, they just signed him to this contract, one of the most underrated players in football. [In the] last five years, Quinnen Williams gets pressure after double-teams more than anybody in the sport. This front seven is going to be better than people think.

“The back end is going to depend on Caleb Downs. Maybe we’ll see what happens with Malachi Lawrence getting pressure as well, but I just like this Cowboys team getting to 15th, 16th best. Offense takes it from there. They win a bunch of games.”

Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Looks to Get Reps In

Speaking of Washington’s offense, head coach Dan Quinn emphasized the importance of ensuring Jayden Daniels gets his reps with Nick Allegretti. Daniels didn’t play in the preseason opener, so expect the Commanders star to see a good amount of time out on the field to get those reps in with Allegretti against the Detroit Lions.

The 30-year-old has missed practice during training camp due to a strained calf, and Quinn noted the importance of Allegretti and Daniels building that connection before Week 1.

“It’s for sure super important [for Allegretti and Daniels to get reps together],” Quinn told reporters on Aug. 16. “Not just for him and Jay, but for the two guards next to him, the identification, the call. He’s been doing the walkthroughs in the evenings, but that’s just not the same. Those reps will be important.

“We won’t give him 50 plays right off the bat. We’ll work him back into a ramp-up as he’s returning to play. It is super important just to make sure the communication, the calls, all of that comes together. That’s the goal, man. Now, start stacking days with him and Jay together.”