Commanders Make Shocking Addition to Coaching Staff With 4-Time NFL All-Pro

The Washington Commanders are sparing no expense when it comes to the 2025 season. It’s what happens when you’re a legitimate Super Bowl contender for the first time in decades.

The latest addition comes on the coaching staff, where ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported on April 7 the Commanders have added 4-time NFL All-Pro wide receiver Wes Welker.

Welker has spent the last 6 seasons as a wide receivers coach with the San Francisco 49ers from 2019 to 2021 and with the Miami Dolphins from 2022 to 2024.

“Wes Welker, who was in the news last week as a worthy nominee for the Patriots Hall of Fame (672 catches over 6 regular seasons + another 69 in playoffs), is in the news again this week,” Reiss wote on his official X account. “Welker, the former Dolphins WRs coach, has landed on the Commanders staff, per sources.”

Welker has myriad ties to the Commanders, from the coaching staff to the front office to the players. Welker was teammates with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech in the early 2000s then coached with the 49ers while general manager Adam Peters was the vice president of player personnel.

“Source confirms Wes Welker will join Commanders staff, serving as personnel analyst,” JP Finlay of Washington’s NBC 4 Sports wrote on his official X account. “He’ll be working with both the personnel staff and coaching staff.

Welker’s time as the wide receivers coach with the 49ers also corresponded with the best season of Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel’s career in 2021, when Samuel earned NFL All-Pro honors with career highs in receiving yards (1,405), rushing yards (365) and total touchdowns (14).

Welker Worked With Some of NFL’s Elite Wide Receivers

When Samuel earned All-Pro honors under Welker in 2021, it was the first time since Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens in 2002 that a 49ers wide receiver was named All-Pro and the first Pro Bowl wide receiver for the franchise since Owens in 2003.

With the Dolphins, wide receiver Tyreek Hill was a 2-time NFL All-Pro selection in 2022 and 2023 with over 1,700 yards each season, including leading the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023, when Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle also passed the 1,000-yard mark.

One of NFL’s Greatest Slot Wide Receivers of All Time

Welker had a storied college and NFL career, where he played 12 seasons for 5 different teams and led the NFL in receptions 3 times.

At Texas Tech, Welker was a 2-time All-Big 12 selection in 2002 and 2003 and finished his career with 5,577 all-purpose yards and 31 touchdowns. He also set the NCAA record with 1,761 punt return yards, including 8 punt returns for touchdowns.

Welker went undrafted in 2004 but made the San Diego Chargers roster out of training camp by head coach Marty Schottenheimer released Welker after one game in order to claim backup safety Clinton Hart off waivers. Welker finished the season with the Dolphins, where he played 3 seasons.

Welker eventually became best known for his time with the New England Patriots from 2007 to 2012, where he made 5 Pro Bowls in 6 seasons and had 5 seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards. Welker ended his career with the NFL record for most receptions for an undrafted player (903) and is No. 20 on the NFL’s career list with 16,796 all-purpose yards.