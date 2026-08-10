Commanders Won’t Sign Former Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman After Laremy Tunsil Injury

The Washington Commanders, after dealing with so many injuries in 2025, have been dealt a crushing blow early on in training camp this year, as starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil recently suffered a torn triceps injury that will likely hold him out for the entire season. As a result, the team needs to find a proper replacement for Tunsil.

The good news for the Commanders is that they already have another left tackle, Brandon Coleman, who has experience starting for the team at this spot. While an external option could be considered at some point, for now, the job is Coleman’s, with one NFL insider recently shooting down rumors linking the team to former Detroit Lions Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Decker.

Commanders Not Interested in Signing Taylor Decker in Free Agency

Free agent Taylor Decker has a connection with OC David Blough from Detroit days, but Washington will rely on OL depth to navigate Tunsil loss https://t.co/wKZee398Nw — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 10, 2026

A five-time Pro Bowler, Tunsil is one of the best players at his position in the NFL, so losing him is understandably going to be a big blow for the Commanders. Beyond that, the left tackle position is one of the most important spots on offense, so it’s going to be very important for the team to properly replace Tunsil.

As of right now, Coleman is the guy who will get the job, as he started for Washington at left tackle as a rookie in 2024. While he generally held his own, Coleman lost the starting job to Tunsil for a reason, so having to turn back to him isn’t ideal. As a result, external options could be considered in an effort to keep the offensive line in tip-top shape.

Decker is still available after the Lions opted to part ways with him this offseason, and he isn’t very far removed from being a Pro Bowler in 2024. It’s also worth noting that Decker is familiar with the Commanders’ new offensive coordinator, David Blough, from their time together in Detroit. While he’d seemingly be a good fit for the team in Tunsil’s absence, it doesn’t seem like the front office has any interest in bringing him to town.

“Free agent Taylor Decker has a connection with OC David Blough from Detroit days, but Washington will rely on OL depth to navigate Tunsil loss,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported in a post on X.

Commanders Riding With Brandon Coleman at Left Tackle

Even though the Lions decided to part ways with Decker, he still was one of the better left tackles in the league last year. That would seemingly make him a fit for Washington, but Coleman is going to get a shot to make the left tackle spot his own after losing his job to Tunsil in the 2025 campaign last year.

Could Decker become an option if Coleman struggles? Potentially, but expecting him to remain a free agent for much longer is probably not a wise move. Left tackles are always needed in the NFL, and Decker is still a guy who can play at a very high level. The connection between the two sides makes sense, but the timing doesn’t seem to be right for Washington, which will lead it to move on from this potential impact addition.