The 10 Worst NFL Head Coaching Hires of the 2020s

The NFL is full of brilliant, creative and inspiring coaches across the AFC and NFC.

From Bill Belichick to Andy Reid, John Harbaugh to Mike Tomlin, the league is littered with premium coaching talent with a variety of strengths and abilities.

However, for all the excellence, some coaches never quite managed to truly succeed in the NFL.

Here are the 10 worst NFL coaching hires of the 2020s:

10. David Culley – Houston Texans

A slightly tough entry, given the brutal situation David Culley walked into as the fourth full-time head coach in the history of the Houston Texans. The Texans were coming off a 4-12 2020 season that had resulted in the early dismissal of then head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien, who was fired after just four games. The dismal roster was in flux, and a major shift on the personnel front in the front office produced an ultimately insurmountable mountain for the well-liked Culley. The former Ravens receiver coach went 4-13 before being fired at the end of the season.

9. Dennis Allen – New Orleans Saints

Mediocre, but not terrible, records across his first two seasons with the Saints, combined with front-office loyalty to their long-time defensive-coordinator-turned-head-coach gave Dennis Allen perhaps more time than many believed he deserved. Despite the front office going “all in” repeatedly during the former Raiders’ head coach’s tenure (as well as for the prior decade-plus), Allen was unable to generate consistent results with either Andy Dalton or current QB Derek Carr. A lack of offensive firepower, along with the decline of the previously strong defense, sealed Allen’s fate — getting fired in November 2024, holding a 18-25 head coaching record with New Orleans.

8. Matt Rhule – Carolina Panthers

Matt Rhule’s tenure with the Carolina Panthers was not quite as brutal as his 11-27 head coaching record would indicate. There were certainly aspects of his time in charge that he will look fondly upon, such as having the No. 2-ranked defense in the NFL in 2021, allowing just 305.9 yards/game. An inability to shore up the quarterback situation — from Teddy Bridgewater to Sam Darnold to Baker Mayfield — and a steep learning curve from college to the pros meant that Rhule’s tenure never really got going, resulting a mid-season firing in 2022 after starting 1-4.

7. Joe Judge – New York Giants

The last in the line of numerous bad decisions from Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, Joe Judge’s head coaching career started far more promisingly than many would have anticipated from the former Patriots‘ special teams coach. A 6-10 debut season in 2020 did not overshadow the hard-hitting nature of the team. Yet, unable to take a sophomore step in 2021, and weighed down by mediocre quarterbacking from Daniel Jones in addition to some questionable in-game decisions, he was fired at the end of his second season, compiling a total record of 10-23 in that time.

6. Antonio Pierce – Las Vegas Raiders

It may be harsh to include a coach who a) has not completed a full season as head coach and b) is still employed in said NFL head coaching role, but Antonio Pierce‘s first season in charge of the Raiders has been little short of a disaster. Poor game and time management, questionable decision making in critical moments, and below-average scheming on both sides of the ball have led the Raiders to a 2-11 record, having not won a game since September. Granted, Las Vegas has been hit with list of injuries at quarterback, with both starter Gardner Minshew and backup Aidan O’Connell missing significant time — but regardless, Pierce’s tenure as head coach will likely come to a close come 2025.

5. Brandon Staley – Los Angeles Chargers

Rarely has a coach underdelivered so egregiously against such sky-high expectations in the modern era. When Brandon Staley — coming in as highly regarded as any defensive coordinator has ever been entering a coaching position — took the Chargers head coaching role, many expected him to turn LA’s already excellent roster into bona fide Super Bowl contenders. However, erratic and controversial decision making soured what was once a promising tenure, combined with the aggressive decline on defense across his time at the team — leading to his dismissal after a thrashing at the hands of the rival Las Vegas Raiders in December 2023.

4. Matt Eberflus – Chicago Bears

Going 5-19 in one score games should tell you all you need to know about the recently fired ex-Chicago Bears head coach. Hired from the Indianapolis Colts to shore up the Bears’ defense and assist in the development of second-year quarterback Justin Fields, Eberflus managed to complete half of those tasks, although it took the 2023 signing of Montez Sweat to get the defense to become a top unit. Ultimately, horrific in-game management — evidenced by a slew of jarring, consecutive last-second defeats in 2024 — got Eberflus his marching orders.

3. Josh McDaniels – Las Vegas Raiders

The second Raiders entry on this list, Josh McDaniels’ second head coaching job was supposed to be wholly different from his first opportunity with the Denver Broncos. This time, with the Raiders in 2022, McDaniels failed to learn the appropriate lessons from the first time around, where he exhibited poor player management and locker room control, and guided a stagnant offense that lacked any flavor, creativity or execution. McDaniels once again lasted fewer than two seasons as a head coach before being fired on Halloween in 2023.

2. Nathaniel Hackett – Denver Broncos

A strong contender for the No. 1 spot, were it not for the existence of the actual No. 1 on this list, many believe that the Broncos hired the former Packers OC in large part due to his prior relationship with Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his potential to lure him to Colorado. This ploy did not work, with Rodgers staying put in Green Bay and the Broncos surrendering two first-round picks for Russell Wilson in spring 2022. Suffice to say, this — and Hackett — failed monumentally, and Hackett’s poor in-game decisions, freezing up in tight moments, and inability to get a grasp on the locker room led to his firing after just 15 games.

1. Urban Meyer – Jacksonville Jaguars

Perhaps the only way to accurately describe Urban Meyer’s spell with the organization is “unmitigated disaster.” Fired after just 13 games, Meyer mustered only two wins in a season marred by controversy and the total undoing of any positive team cohesion — including an incident in which the former Ohio State coach kicked the team’s then-kicker Josh Lambo. Totally in over his head and unable to adjust to the intricacies of pro football, Meyer easily tops this list.

